The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANPY6_0cxf0G0G00

We are looking for an ambitious, people-focused team player to be an integral part of our leadership team at Chartwell

The Hours: 37.5 hours per week, working 5 days on and 2 days off. A working pattern can be discussed at interview but we are at our busiest at the weekends. A typical working day will be 8am to 4pm.

(No Evenings & No Split Shift work required)

The Salary: £30,000 per year

Duration: Permanent

Interview: 13th December 2021 with hopefully a January 2022 start date.

There are exciting growth plans on the horizon at Chartwell so this is the perfect time for someone to join us and support with these plans.

Working with the Food & Beverage Management team you'll use your skills to develop menus, using local produce where available, that adapt to the seasons, to delight visitors with our spirit of place and provide great value for money. You’ll be constantly seeking and developing new income opportunities, working to achieve financial targets and increase margins by minimising waste and controlling costs and resources.

The National Trust operate from a framework of recipes which we refer to as "Cookbook". With different seasons and peak holidays in the year there is variety to work with, but this helps to ensure we can deliver volume and consistency whilst not compromising on taste and flavour. During busy periods we can see up to 2,000 visitors a day at Chartwell, the majority of whom will visit the café at least once during the day.

Through effective people management and leadership, and with the National Trust ethos at the forefront of your mind, you’ll motivate the team of staff and volunteers to strive for a culture of exceptional service and make it a great place to work. There will be a team of 7 here for you to inspire, coach, lead and train.

Please also read the full role profile, attached to this advert.

Due to the location of our property, there is no public transport access and therefore we would encourage you to consider how you would commute here prior to applying. It’s also encouraged that you visit Chartwell and the Café as part of your application.

You need to be;

  • An inspirational leader, creative and proactive
  • An experienced people manager including setting personal objectives and providing feedback
  • Qualified in food preparation and cooking to City & Guilds or NVQ L3 or equivalent
  • Experience of successfully developing a fast paced, catering outlet to achieve performance targets
  • A good working knowledge of Health & Safety compliance requirements including any qualifications

The Guardian

The Guardian

