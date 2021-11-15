ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year 6 Teacher - Canterbury

Required to start January 2022

Classic Education are currently working with an Ofsted rated 'good' primary school in Canterbury who are looking for a Year 6 teacher to join their team on a long term basis, until July 2022.

This small, one-form entry primary school with a community feel, believe in the importance of individual wellbeing and working together as a team in order to achieve full potential. The staff strive to support their children and families to become confident, positive and happy individuals that adopt a love for learning. The school offer fantastic opportunities for children to explore inside and outside of the classroom in order to make all lessons and subjects accessible and enjoyable to all.

If you are passionate about teaching year 6 and committed to supporting every child to progress and feel confident in themselves and their ability, then we would love to hear from you.

Successful candidates will:

  • Have Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) - NQTs are also welcomed
  • Be an inspirational, creative and motivated teacher
  • Be passionate about enabling every child to fulfil his/her potential
  • Be enthusiastic and energetic with a positive attitude
  • Be able to plan and enable outstanding and memorable learning
  • Have strong behaviour management skills

Classic Education can offer you:

  • Flexibility on days worked
  • Competitive pay rates
  • Potential of leading to permanent work
  • A dedicated primary consultant
  • Competitive referral scheme

If you are interested in applying for this Primary Teacher position, then email your CV or call Classic Education today on 01474 359 333

{Classic Education specialises in the provision of short term, long term and permanent Teachers, HLTA's, Teaching Assistants and School Office Personnel throughout Kent and London. We have provided support to over 350 schools throughout the South East. We understand the importance of security and vetting within Education which is why our standards are very high. We focus on excellent customer service and a consistent and thorough approach to Safeguarding and Vetting as well as a structured and detailed registration process.}

Recommend a friend to Classic Education, you could receive a referral bonus of up to £125.

