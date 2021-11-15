Year 6 Teacher - Canterbury

Required to start January 2022

Classic Education are currently working with an Ofsted rated 'good' primary school in Canterbury who are looking for a Year 6 teacher to join their team on a long term basis, until July 2022.

This small, one-form entry primary school with a community feel, believe in the importance of individual wellbeing and working together as a team in order to achieve full potential. The staff strive to support their children and families to become confident, positive and happy individuals that adopt a love for learning. The school offer fantastic opportunities for children to explore inside and outside of the classroom in order to make all lessons and subjects accessible and enjoyable to all.

If you are passionate about teaching year 6 and committed to supporting every child to progress and feel confident in themselves and their ability, then we would love to hear from you.

Successful candidates will:

Have Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) - NQTs are also welcomed

Be an inspirational, creative and motivated teacher

Be passionate about enabling every child to fulfil his/her potential

Be enthusiastic and energetic with a positive attitude

Be able to plan and enable outstanding and memorable learning

Have strong behaviour management skills

Classic Education can offer you:

Flexibility on days worked

Competitive pay rates

Potential of leading to permanent work

A dedicated primary consultant

Competitive referral scheme

If you are interested in applying for this Primary Teacher position, then email your CV or call Classic Education today on 01474 359 333

