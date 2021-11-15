Interim Communications and Public Affairs Manager
We are on the lookout for a fantastic Communications & Public Affairs Manager to start a contract with a brilliant health research organisation of ours until the end of July 2022.
Some of the key responsibilities include:
- Successfully help promote the work of the organisation and ensure that effective communications is maintained with a range of stakeholders.
- Ensure that different partners are regularly communicated with and involved where appropriate
- To develop and implement strategies primarily through parliamentary and public affairs activities
- Plan and implement media activities to gain coverage of the work the organisation does.
The ideal candidate will have experience in the following areas:
- Worked within a health, membership, research or scientific environment
- Experience of writing and producing materials for a variety of audiences
- Experience of strategic communications planning and development
- Working within a political or parliamentary based environment
This role is starting as soon as possible until the end of July 2022. One stage interview and a nice mix of office and home working (central London). Please apply asap.
