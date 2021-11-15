ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interim Communications and Public Affairs Manager

By Managing Editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

We are on the lookout for a fantastic Communications & Public Affairs Manager to start a contract with a brilliant health research organisation of ours until the end of July 2022.

Some of the key responsibilities include:

  • Successfully help promote the work of the organisation and ensure that effective communications is maintained with a range of stakeholders.
  • Ensure that different partners are regularly communicated with and involved where appropriate
  • To develop and implement strategies primarily through parliamentary and public affairs activities
  • Plan and implement media activities to gain coverage of the work the organisation does.

The ideal candidate will have experience in the following areas:

  • Worked within a health, membership, research or scientific environment
  • Experience of writing and producing materials for a variety of audiences
  • Experience of strategic communications planning and development
  • Working within a political or parliamentary based environment

This role is starting as soon as possible until the end of July 2022. One stage interview and a nice mix of office and home working (central London). Please apply asap.

