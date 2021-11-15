Interim Communications and Public Affairs Manager

We are on the lookout for a fantastic Communications & Public Affairs Manager to start a contract with a brilliant health research organisation of ours until the end of July 2022.

Some of the key responsibilities include:

Successfully help promote the work of the organisation and ensure that effective communications is maintained with a range of stakeholders.

Ensure that different partners are regularly communicated with and involved where appropriate

To develop and implement strategies primarily through parliamentary and public affairs activities

Plan and implement media activities to gain coverage of the work the organisation does.

The ideal candidate will have experience in the following areas:

Worked within a health, membership, research or scientific environment

Experience of writing and producing materials for a variety of audiences

Experience of strategic communications planning and development

Working within a political or parliamentary based environment

This role is starting as soon as possible until the end of July 2022. One stage interview and a nice mix of office and home working (central London). Please apply asap.