Machine Learning Engineer - Central Technology Team

Background

PwC’s Central Technology team (‘Tech Connect’) is responsible for identifying and deploying innovative AI use cases for PwC and its clients. We use machine learning and natural language processing to build data-driven solutions which solve important problems across our organisation.

We work across industries, including healthcare, financial services and professional services to develop their Machine Learning capabilities.

We’re currently looking for entry to mid level (Associate/Senior Associate) Machine Learning Engineers to join us across our Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and London offices.

What we do

Below are some examples of what machine learning engineers in the team have worked on before.

Combine and scale natural language models that help subject matter experts (e.g. Risk, Auditing) to efficiently profile and analyse large sets of documents

Applying advanced Privacy Enhancing Techniques to special category data to produce synthetic datasets that can be used by researchers/consultants without loss of privacy for individuals

Scale out natural language processing models that identify climate change disclosures so that they can make billions of predictions across annual reports

The Role

Designing, developing, and deploying production machine learning pipelines

Contributing to our machine learning enabled, business facing applications

Contributing effective, high quality code to our codebase

Reviewing and monitoring live production models

Core Skills

We make extensive use of the following technologies in our team.

You aren’t expected to be an expert across all of them but should have familiarity with them as a practitioner.

Python for machine learning development and deployment

HTML, CSS, and Typescript for building our user facing front ends

SQL for feature storage and manipulation

Docker for packaging up our models for deployment

Git for version control

Azure / GCP for our cloud backend

Nice-to-haves

Experience working with large data pipelines (using technologies such as Beam or Kafka)

Exposure to other programming languages (such as Java)

Experience of working on a project using agile concepts (such as working in sprints)

Familiarity with working in an MLOps environment

Experience working with search engines (such as Elasticsearch)

Real world experience with deep learning

Some experience in Privacy Enhancing Techniques (e.g. homomorphic encryption, federated learning, differential privacy, synthetic data generation with deep learning architectures)

