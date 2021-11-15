Machine Learning Engineer - Central Technology Team

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Background

PwC’s Central Technology team (‘Tech Connect’) is responsible for identifying and deploying innovative AI use cases for PwC and its clients. We use machine learning and natural language processing to build data-driven solutions which solve important problems across our organisation.

We work across industries, including healthcare, financial services and professional services to develop their Machine Learning capabilities.

We’re currently looking for entry to mid level (Associate/Senior Associate) Machine Learning Engineers to join us across our Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and London offices.

What we do

Below are some examples of what machine learning engineers in the team have worked on before.

  • Combine and scale natural language models that help subject matter experts (e.g. Risk, Auditing) to efficiently profile and analyse large sets of documents
  • Applying advanced Privacy Enhancing Techniques to special category data to produce synthetic datasets that can be used by researchers/consultants without loss of privacy for individuals
  • Scale out natural language processing models that identify climate change disclosures so that they can make billions of predictions across annual reports

The Role

  • Designing, developing, and deploying production machine learning pipelines
  • Contributing to our machine learning enabled, business facing applications
  • Contributing effective, high quality code to our codebase
  • Reviewing and monitoring live production models

Core Skills

We make extensive use of the following technologies in our team.

You aren’t expected to be an expert across all of them but should have familiarity with them as a practitioner.

  • Python for machine learning development and deployment
  • HTML, CSS, and Typescript for building our user facing front ends
  • SQL for feature storage and manipulation
  • Docker for packaging up our models for deployment
  • Git for version control
  • Azure / GCP for our cloud backend

Nice-to-haves

  • Experience working with large data pipelines (using technologies such as Beam or Kafka)
  • Exposure to other programming languages (such as Java)
  • Experience of working on a project using agile concepts (such as working in sprints)
  • Familiarity with working in an MLOps environment
  • Experience working with search engines (such as Elasticsearch)
  • Real world experience with deep learning
  • Some experience in Privacy Enhancing Techniques (e.g. homomorphic encryption, federated learning, differential privacy, synthetic data generation with deep learning architectures)

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

Learn more here: www.pwc.com/uk/careers/experienced/apply

The Deal

We want all of our people to feel empowered to be the best that they can be, which is why we have ‘The Deal’.

Find out more about our firmwide Employee Value Proposition: https://www.pwc.co.uk/careers/about-us/the-new-deal.html

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

