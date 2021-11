Simply take a picture of the style you want to copy, enter the text you. generate, and this algorithm will generate a new picture out of it. The results are extremely impressive, especially if you consider that they were made from a single line of text! If that sounds interesting, watch the video and learn more! You can even achieve that from only text and can try it right now with this new method and their Google Colab notebook available for everyone (see references). Just look back at the results above, such a big step forward!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO