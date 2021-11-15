Service Co-ordinator – Management & Leadership Hub

Purpose of role

This Management & Leadership Hub (M&LH) role will expand LAPG’s current training and support offer, broadening the range of services that LAPG offers to NfP organisations delivering specialist advice. The role will provide direct support to the M&LH Director and work closely with LAPG’s learning and development, member services and policy teams. The M&LH role will support the Director to deliver the project plan and meet the expectations of both service beneficiaries and current and future funders. It is key to this role that the Co-ordinator has experience of managing the delivery of training and support services and the expertise to adapt those services to the emerging needs of the specialist advice sector, both in terms of content and in relation to modes of delivery. The role will both learn from and inform LAPG’s policy, campaigning and operational work and ensure that LAPG’s services are co-ordinated with those offered by other network and membership bodies to maximise impact and minimise unnecessary duplication.

Context

LAPG has always had a strong training offer which reflects its unique position as the only body representing the views of and catering for the needs of all those who contribute towards the delivery of the legal aid scheme. In recent years that offer has expanded to focus on the development of professional and personal skills and competencies and on practice management. The creation of this new role, and the broader M&LH project, is a recognition that LAPG is well placed to deliver services that strengthen management and leadership capacity across the specialist advice sector. The M&LH project is one of a number of the Community Justice Fund’s FunderPlus initiatives and will work collaboratively with complementary programmes from bodies such as Law Centres Network, Citizens Advice and AdviceUK.

Key task areas and duties