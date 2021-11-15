Service Co-ordinator – Management & Leadership Hub
Purpose of role
This Management & Leadership Hub (M&LH) role will expand LAPG’s current training and support offer, broadening the range of services that LAPG offers to NfP organisations delivering specialist advice. The role will provide direct support to the M&LH Director and work closely with LAPG’s learning and development, member services and policy teams. The M&LH role will support the Director to deliver the project plan and meet the expectations of both service beneficiaries and current and future funders. It is key to this role that the Co-ordinator has experience of managing the delivery of training and support services and the expertise to adapt those services to the emerging needs of the specialist advice sector, both in terms of content and in relation to modes of delivery. The role will both learn from and inform LAPG’s policy, campaigning and operational work and ensure that LAPG’s services are co-ordinated with those offered by other network and membership bodies to maximise impact and minimise unnecessary duplication.
Context
LAPG has always had a strong training offer which reflects its unique position as the only body representing the views of and catering for the needs of all those who contribute towards the delivery of the legal aid scheme. In recent years that offer has expanded to focus on the development of professional and personal skills and competencies and on practice management. The creation of this new role, and the broader M&LH project, is a recognition that LAPG is well placed to deliver services that strengthen management and leadership capacity across the specialist advice sector. The M&LH project is one of a number of the Community Justice Fund’s FunderPlus initiatives and will work collaboratively with complementary programmes from bodies such as Law Centres Network, Citizens Advice and AdviceUK.
Key task areas and duties
- Co-ordinate the services delivered by LAPG’s new Management & Leadership Hub, including the Management & Leadership Programme, Introduction to Management course and online training and support resources.
- Assist the M&LH Director with his functions (including diary management and consultancy delivery).
- Assist with the delivery of consultancy projects, which will include managing consultancy allocations and coordinating the work, reporting and invoicing of independent consultants.
- Resolve training delegate and client queries and manage delegate and client relationships.
- Work alongside the Operations Officer to maintain software licenses and other M&LH operational resources.
- Assist the Director with the design of and then coordinate the alumni programme and the peer-to-peer support and mentoring schemes.
- Support the Operations Officer, Director and SMT with the development and maintenance of LAPG’s online and social media profile and content.
- Assist the Director with compliance and reporting requirements of any grant funding arrangements that support the M&LH and the preparation and presentation of reports to LAPG’s Board of Directors.
- Have or develop expertise in podcast and video production and assist with the production, editing and publication of the same.
- Coordinate all M&LH training and events, including:
- deliver the expression of interest/allocation processes for training places
- maintain a training diary and ensure attendees have appropriate joining instructions
- maintain resources and training materials and ensure that content owners review and update them as appropriate
- arrange meetings and book venues, catering etc.
- maintain and update the training platform
- monitor training attendance, feedback and attendee issues
- allocate tutors and act as a liaison between delegates and tutors where appropriate
- Work collaboratively with LAPG’s partner organisations such as The Law Society, Law Centres Network, AdviceUK, Legal Action Group and Citizens Advice to ensure that training programmes are co-ordinated, have maximum impact and reduce the potential for competition and duplication.
- Respond to ad hoc requests for in-house or tailored training services by co-ordinating LAPG’s offering and liaising with external providers/trainers where necessary.
- Support the delivery of LAPG’s key events such as the annual conference and LALY awards.
- Work collaboratively with the Service Co-ordinator (Learning & Development) to ensure co-ordination across all of LAPG’s training and support services and provide cover for that role where necessary.
- Other tasks to support the delivery of LAPG’s Strategic Plan as appropriate.
