Supply Teaching Assistants - Margate, Kent

Are you a Primary Teaching Assistant with an enthusiastic, inclusive and adaptable approach, committed to supporting children to have confidence in themselves and their learning potential?

Do you have experience of supporting on a 1:1 and small group basis?

If this is you, then Classic Education would love to hear from you! We are working with a range of wonderful Primary Schools in the Margate area and looking for Teaching Assistants that have experience of working in EYFS, KS1 and KS2 classroom settings.

* Primary Teaching Assistant

* EYFS, Key Stage 1, Key Stage 2, Classroom Support, 1:1 Support

* Margate Schools

* Short Term Supply Positions

* Competitive rates

If you are interested in applying for Primary Teaching Assistant positions, then email your CV or call Classic Education today on 01474 359 333!

