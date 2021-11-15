ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply Teaching Assistants - Margate

Supply Teaching Assistants - Margate, Kent

Are you a Primary Teaching Assistant with an enthusiastic, inclusive and adaptable approach, committed to supporting children to have confidence in themselves and their learning potential?

Do you have experience of supporting on a 1:1 and small group basis?

If this is you, then Classic Education would love to hear from you! We are working with a range of wonderful Primary Schools in the Margate area and looking for Teaching Assistants that have experience of working in EYFS, KS1 and KS2 classroom settings.

* Primary Teaching Assistant

* EYFS, Key Stage 1, Key Stage 2, Classroom Support, 1:1 Support

* Margate Schools

* Short Term Supply Positions

* Competitive rates

If you are interested in applying for Primary Teaching Assistant positions, then email your CV or call Classic Education today on 01474 359 333!

{Classic Education specialises in the provision of short term, long term and permanent Teachers, HLTA's, Teaching Assistants and School Office Personnel throughout Kent and London. We have provided support to over 350 schools throughout the South East. We understand the importance of security and vetting within Education which is why our standards are very high. We focus on excellent customer service and a consistent and thorough approach to Safeguarding and Vetting as well as a structured and detailed registration process.}

Recommend a friend to Classic Education, you could receive a referral bonus of up to £125.

#Margate#Teaching Assistant#Classic Education#Eyfs#Classroom Support#Hlta#School Office Personnel#Safeguarding And Vetting
