Band 6 Speech and Language Therapist – Pupil Referral Units

The role

Could you work in a lively school environment with children & young people who sometimes have unidentified speech and communication difficulty?

Do you have experience of assessing and diagnosing a wide range of speech, language and communication disorders especially children & young people with SEMH?

If yes, this could be the role for you!

Wandsworth Pupil Referral Units are looking to recruit a part-time Speech and Language Therapist on a permanent basis to join our amazing team and help play a central role in achieving positive outcomes for children. You will be provided with clinical supervision and support.

This role is 3.5 days per week and may have the flexibility to work term time only.

About the service

Wandsworth’s Pupil Referral Units provide support to primary and secondary aged children and are set over three sites - Victoria Drive, Francis Barber at Franciscan Road and Westdean Close.

Victoria Drive Primary Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) works with all Wandsworth primary schools to provide support for pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Victoria Drive PRU values a multidisciplinary approach and has a CAMHS team, play therapists, sports mentor, learning mentor, attendance mentor and a social worker.

Francis Barber works with groups of pupils who have found it challenging in mainstream schools or who have complex special needs. There is a large and experienced staff team working together to maximise pupil progress and achievement.

The PRU’s were inspected by OFSTED in December 2017 and received Outstanding and Good reports respectively. Behaviour and safety were identified as outstanding features of the schools. Our Pupil Referral Units are friendly places to work.

About the Team

The role sits within the Pupil Referral Units but the post holder would be supervised by an experienced highly specialist Speech and Language Therapist based within Wandsworth’s Youth Offending Team. This would provide the advantage of access to a multidisciplinary team.

Our Pupil Referral Unit is a friendly place to work and there are a variety of lessons and activities taking place. These along with good key working help young people make changes which enable them to be successful in their education.

About the role

The main purpose of the job is to support children with identified SaLT needs; EHCPs and be responsible for the management of a general caseload of children/young people with speech, language and communication disorders who attend Wandsworth Pupil Referral Units. The role requires an ability to prioritise workload, assess, diagnose and treat/manage interventions ensuring that programmes are integral to children’s education and development. We recognise the importance of support from good clinical supervision.

As the Speech and Language Therapist in the PRU, your work will be spread across a 3.5 days week, 2.5 days will be spent working with children in the Secondary PRU, O.5 days will be spent working with children in the Primary PRU and 0.5 days will be spent completing administrative tasks and attending clinical supervision.

To be shortlisted your CV and personal statement will cover the following:

To operate as practitioner with a good knowledge and experience of learning disability and/or autism and associated mental health disorders.

Excellent knowledge and experience of the clinical evidence base, assessment and intervention approaches relevant to speech, language, and communication disorders.

Experience of providing universal training for staff and parents.

Experience of working as a Speech and Language Therapist within an educational setting.

Experience of managing, organising and prioritising workload and caseload need and associated report writing.

Registration with professional and governing bodies HCPC & RCSLT.

If you enjoy working with young people, have initiative and are a good team player we would welcome your application.

Contact details

For an informal discussion, please contact Paulette Edwards on Paulette.Edwards@richmondandwandsworth.gov.uk

Benefits

We recognise the importance of a good balance between work and home life so we do everything we can to accommodate flexible working including, working from home, compressed or part-time hours, term time only, job shares and other arrangements. Please just let us know in your application or at any stage throughout the process (and beyond) if these are options you’d like to explore.

We also offer a generous holiday allowance of 39 paid days (pro rata) including bank holidays and a wide range of learning and development opportunities. In addition, we offer a comprehensive range of staff benefits such as membership of the Local Government pension scheme, childcare vouchers, new technology scheme, interest-free loans on annual travel cards, discounts with many leisure activities, restaurants, shops and other establishments.

