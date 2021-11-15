ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Web Services Technical Lead

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

We are looking for a Web Services Technical Lead to lead on designing and implementing technical architectures and data flows of business critical digital learning platforms. The post holder will continually develop these in response to UAL’s changing needs and to enhance the student experience through continued service improvement.

The post holder will promote a customer-centric and business-focused approach to service management, aligning business objectives with IT from strategy through to operations and continual service improvements.

The post holder will work collaboratively across a number of IT Service teams building key relationships.

Why choose us?

University of the Arts London is a vibrant world centre for innovation, drawing together six Colleges with international reputations in art, design, fashion, communication and performing arts. The combination of a varied student group, cutting-edge research and highly-experienced staff creates a unique learning experience for students at the University.

A world class creative University needs an innovative, high performing IT service that can play an important part in shaping future creative professionals and industries. As part of the University IT Services team, you will play a crucial role in our forward thinking, customer focused environment.

In return, the University of the Arts London offers generous leave, an attractive pension and a commitment to your continuing personal development and training in an environment that encourages excellence, creativity and diversity.

Your profile

You will have expert knowledge and extensive experience in designing robust technical and data architecture for digital learning platforms. You will have an expert knowledge of configuring and managing cloud based hosting services such as AWS, Google Cloud, and MS Azure. You will have expert knowledge of installing and configuring web and database caching technologies, such as Redis and Varnish.

You will have the ability to motivate and lead a team effectively, setting clear objectives to manage performance and delivery. You will also have the ability to plan, prioritise and organise work to achieve objectives on time.

Please apply early as this role may close earlier than the stated closing date if a sufficient number of applications are received.

For further details and to apply please click the apply button.

Closing date: 29 November 2021 23:55.

UAL is committed to creating diverse and inclusive environments for all staff and students to work and learn – a university where we can be ourselves and reach our full potential. We offer a range of family friendly, inclusive employment policies, flexible working arrangements and Staff Support Networks. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds, including race, disability, age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion and belief, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, and caring responsibility.

