PwC Technology Academy

Are you interested in changing your career, utilising your transferable skills, reskilling or upskilling? If so, PwC’s Technology Academy is for you.

If you successfully complete the academy, you’ll gain a certification in Business Analysis and potentially get a job offer to join PwC’s team in Belfast.

Academy overview

The Technology Academy is a nine-week intensive training course and as restrictions ease, training is likely to be a hybrid of onsite and online learning delivered by Belfast Met.

Throughout the nine weeks you’ll build the skills and confidence to prepare you for one of our roles in our Technology Solutions teams. Those selected for the Academy will receive practical, real world training in the following areas:

Cloud Computing

Data Modelling and Visualisation

Design Thinking

Coding Languages such as Python and SQL

Additionally, candidates will achieve a certification in Business Analysis

If you successfully complete the course, you'll be guaranteed a job interview with PwC where our success rate from final interview to job offer is over 90%.

Who can apply?

You will need to:

be at least 18 years oldbe eligible to work in the UK

have a Level 5 qualification (HND or Foundation degree) AND some experience in an office/banking/professional environment OR a 2:2 degree in any discipline

In the event that a large number of applications are received we reserve the right to enhance the minimum criteria if necessary in order to generate a manageable shortlist for interviews.

Application deadline

Apply online by 12:00pm Monday 6th December.

As part of the application process you'll need to complete all questions and complete an on-line psychometric assessment.

Interview and training dates

Information Session Monday 15 November 2021

Video Interviews will take place on 14, 15 and 16 December 2021

Training will start on Monday 10 January and finish on Friday 11 March 2022

Company Information

PwC in Northern Ireland is the largest firm of professional advisors in the region as well as home to some of PwC’s global centres of excellence. Opportunities are available in PwC’s Operate which delivers large operational and managed service solutions for a diverse range of clients across the globe to meet regulatory, risk and compliance challenges.

Further information

For more information on this academy or to receive updates on new academy opportunities as they arise, contact the Department for the Economy – Employer Skills Branch.

To find out how your information will be managed, you can view the privacy notice for Assured Skills(external link opens in a new window / tab).