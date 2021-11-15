1:1 Teaching Assistant - Whitstable

Full Time

Required to start ASAP

Are you an experienced Teaching Assistant looking to work in a supportive school with energetic, fun and friendly staff?

If you have experience of supporting children with SEND on a 1:1 basis, then we would love to hear from you as Classic Education.

We are currently working with an Ofsted rated 'good' school in Whitstable who are looking for a confident, caring and creative teaching assistant to start as soon as possible. This is a long-term contract running to the end of the academic year with the potential of being extended.

This school is set in a beautiful location and offers a fun, creative curriculum as well as opportunities for CPD.

If you are a passionate teaching assistant looking to inspire children through exciting learning experiences, then please do get in contact as soon as possible.

If you are:

An experienced Teaching Assistant

Hold an enhanced DBS on the update service

Have an empathetic, caring approach

Have a positive attitude with fantastic communication skills

Then we would love to hear from you today!

We can offer:

Dedicated Primary Consultants

Competitive Pay Rates

A potential of leading to permanent work

Competitive Referral Scheme

If you are interested in applying for this SEND Teaching Assistant position, then email your CV or call Classic Education today on 01474 359 333.