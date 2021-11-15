ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1:1 Teaching Assistant - Whitstable

 5 days ago

1:1 Teaching Assistant - Whitstable

Full Time

Required to start ASAP

Are you an experienced Teaching Assistant looking to work in a supportive school with energetic, fun and friendly staff?

If you have experience of supporting children with SEND on a 1:1 basis, then we would love to hear from you as Classic Education.

We are currently working with an Ofsted rated 'good' school in Whitstable who are looking for a confident, caring and creative teaching assistant to start as soon as possible. This is a long-term contract running to the end of the academic year with the potential of being extended.

This school is set in a beautiful location and offers a fun, creative curriculum as well as opportunities for CPD.

If you are a passionate teaching assistant looking to inspire children through exciting learning experiences, then please do get in contact as soon as possible.

If you are:

  • An experienced Teaching Assistant
  • Hold an enhanced DBS on the update service
  • Have an empathetic, caring approach
  • Have a positive attitude with fantastic communication skills

Then we would love to hear from you today!

We can offer:

  • Dedicated Primary Consultants
  • Competitive Pay Rates
  • A potential of leading to permanent work
  • Competitive Referral Scheme

If you are interested in applying for this SEND Teaching Assistant position, then email your CV or call Classic Education today on 01474 359 333.

Comments / 0

Community Policy