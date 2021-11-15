1:1 Teaching Assistant - Whitstable
Full Time
Required to start ASAP
Are you an experienced Teaching Assistant looking to work in a supportive school with energetic, fun and friendly staff?
If you have experience of supporting children with SEND on a 1:1 basis, then we would love to hear from you as Classic Education.
We are currently working with an Ofsted rated 'good' school in Whitstable who are looking for a confident, caring and creative teaching assistant to start as soon as possible. This is a long-term contract running to the end of the academic year with the potential of being extended.
This school is set in a beautiful location and offers a fun, creative curriculum as well as opportunities for CPD.
If you are a passionate teaching assistant looking to inspire children through exciting learning experiences, then please do get in contact as soon as possible.
If you are:
- An experienced Teaching Assistant
- Hold an enhanced DBS on the update service
- Have an empathetic, caring approach
- Have a positive attitude with fantastic communication skills
Then we would love to hear from you today!
We can offer:
- Dedicated Primary Consultants
- Competitive Pay Rates
- A potential of leading to permanent work
- Competitive Referral Scheme
If you are interested in applying for this SEND Teaching Assistant position, then email your CV or call Classic Education today on 01474 359 333.
