Learning Support Assistant |Holloway, Islington

A creative, inspiring Psychology Graduate is required to help pupils with autism in a stunning Primary School within Holloway, Islington. This Learning Support Assistant role will require you to support pupils in their development and learning. This Learning Support Assistant opportunities will see you working with pupils with various special education needs such as ASC, ADHD including learning difficulties.

First-Class Psychology Graduate from a top UK university

Supporting pupils with special educational needs – Learning Support Assistant

£18,000 Per-rota to term time only, paid weekly on PAYE

Full-time position, Monday – Friday, 8.30am – 4pm

Learning Support Assistant opportunities with immediate interviews

A Learning Support Assistant opportunity that is required to work closely with pupils in their social and academic skills to help improve their confidence both in the classroom and outside the classroom. This Learning Support Assistant role will see you working with pupils closely following their ECHP’s and the SENDCo’s guidance and advice.

This Holloway, Islington based Primary School are looking for a First-Class Psychology Graduate with great A-Levels and GCSE with an exceptional understanding of the English Language and great interactive skills. This Learning Support Assistant role will see you working closely with this Primary School’s SENDCo and the SEND department. The SEND department hold themselves to an incredibly high stands and put the needs of pupils first.

This Islington based Primary School are ready to support their Learning Support Assistant with the correct support and guidance to help meet their career goals. As a Learning Support Assistant, you will have the opportunity to work within a state-of-the-art learning facilities which is are focused on helping pupils. This Learning Support Assistant role will give you fantastic hands-on experience to help you meet your career goals.

Ribbons & Reeves are London’s leading Education Recruiters. We specialise in helping educators of all level’s secure long-term and permanent roles, such as this Learning Support Assistant role, in Holloway, Islington. For other roles like this, check out our website, search ‘Ribbons & Reeves’. We look forward to supporting you in your application to this Learning Support Assistant role.