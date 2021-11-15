Portfolio Planning and Performance Officer

This is an exciting opportunity for a Project Officer with data input and analysis experience to play a key role within the Project Management Office at the heart of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA works to promote competition for the benefit of consumers, both within and outside the UK. Our mission is to make markets work well for consumers, businesses and the economy.

Our Project Management Office leads on the design and production of the management information needed for the CMA to deliver its objectives and manage the CMA’s resources and portfolio.

Your key responsibilities will include:

Contributing to the accurate and timely recording and reporting of management information

Assisting in the movement of staff resources between case delivery groups

Acting as secretariat for the quarterly case resource meeting of senior directors and heads of profession

Being the first point of contact for new cases, advising them on key corporate processes

Contributing to the management of systems and data processes for the allocation of staff to cases, ensuring that databases are maintained

You will need proven experience in data input, extraction and cleaning, with the ability to analyse and translate data in to clear and succinct reports.

Demonstrable experience of using Microsoft packages, particularly Excel, including data entry and manipulation e.g. pivot, v lookup, is equally important.

In return the CMA is a hugely diverse, rewarding and stimulating place to work – an opportunity to work for the public good and to stretch and develop yourself in doing so. We offer generous benefits, including an excellent pension scheme, at least 25 days leave (increasing to 30 over five years), and generous maternity/paternity leave provision. You can also take advantage of interest-free season ticket loans, a cycle to work scheme, our employee assistance programme and favourable consideration of flexible working.

Closing date for applications: 29th November 2021.

The CMA is an accredited Disability Confident Employer and are Stonewall Diversity Champions. As an equal opportunities employer, we welcome suitably qualified applicants from all backgrounds and recruit by merit on the basis of fair and open competition, as outlined in the Civil Service Commission's recruitment principles.