ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Portfolio Planning and Performance Officer

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

This is an exciting opportunity for a Project Officer with data input and analysis experience to play a key role within the Project Management Office at the heart of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA works to promote competition for the benefit of consumers, both within and outside the UK. Our mission is to make markets work well for consumers, businesses and the economy.

Our Project Management Office leads on the design and production of the management information needed for the CMA to deliver its objectives and manage the CMA’s resources and portfolio.

Your key responsibilities will include:

  • Contributing to the accurate and timely recording and reporting of management information
  • Assisting in the movement of staff resources between case delivery groups
  • Acting as secretariat for the quarterly case resource meeting of senior directors and heads of profession
  • Being the first point of contact for new cases, advising them on key corporate processes
  • Contributing to the management of systems and data processes for the allocation of staff to cases, ensuring that databases are maintained

You will need proven experience in data input, extraction and cleaning, with the ability to analyse and translate data in to clear and succinct reports.

Demonstrable experience of using Microsoft packages, particularly Excel, including data entry and manipulation e.g. pivot, v lookup, is equally important.

In return the CMA is a hugely diverse, rewarding and stimulating place to work – an opportunity to work for the public good and to stretch and develop yourself in doing so. We offer generous benefits, including an excellent pension scheme, at least 25 days leave (increasing to 30 over five years), and generous maternity/paternity leave provision. You can also take advantage of interest-free season ticket loans, a cycle to work scheme, our employee assistance programme and favourable consideration of flexible working.

To find out more and to apply, please click on the APPLY button.

Closing date for applications: 29th November 2021.

The CMA is an accredited Disability Confident Employer and are Stonewall Diversity Champions. As an equal opportunities employer, we welcome suitably qualified applicants from all backgrounds and recruit by merit on the basis of fair and open competition, as outlined in the Civil Service Commission's recruitment principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I fought for Sally Clark and other cot death mothers. I’m still haunted by their fate

Child abuse is an evil thing but it’s always worse when the perpetrator is the state. Twenty-two years ago this month, Sally Clark was convicted of murdering her two baby boys, Christopher and Harry, and blaming it on cot death. She was sentenced to life in prison. There was a secret sentence, crueller even than that. The murder charge meant that in the family court, behind closed doors, she lost the right to be a mother to her surviving son, and that extra cruelty broke her. The British state committed child abuse by depriving her third boy of his mother for no good reason.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

FERMWORX announces rebranding completion and major expansion in the in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP/PRNewswire) – FERMWORX, LLC, a specialty fermentation company that produces high-quality biopolymers and bio-based fermentation products in the United States, today announced it has completed a corporate rebranding process and a new website, www.fermworx.com. FERMWORX is positioning itself to be a leading provider of fermentation products to partners in biotech, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, chemical […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cma
Silicon Republic

ActionZero opens Cork office as part of plans to create 80 new jobs

Newly merged company ActionZero has doubled its headcount over the past two months and aims to have 100 staff by 2024. Irish green energy company ActionZero has opened a new office at Cork’s Penrose Dock as part of plans to expand and create 80 new jobs over the next three years.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Atkins Cos. sells six-asset, multistate medical office portfolio

West Orange-based Atkins Cos. sold a 250,000-square-foot medical office portfolio comprised of six Class A assets located across New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio and Pennsylvania to two medical office real estate investment trusts, according to a Wednesday announcement. Newmark Executive Managing Director Ben Appel, Senior Managing Directors Jay Miele and Michael...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
aithority.com

IBM to Expand Security Portfolio with Plans to Acquire ReaQta

IBM Security announced an expansion of its cybersecurity threat detection and response capabilities with its plans to acquire ReaQta. ReaQta’s endpoint security solutions are designed to leverage AI to automatically identify and manage threats, while remaining undetectable to adversaries. This move will expand IBM’s capabilities in the extended detection and response (XDR) market, aligning with IBM’s strategy to deliver security with an open approach that extends across disparate tools, data and hybrid cloud environments.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

British Business Bank checks on Greensill ‘woefully inadequate’, MPs find

Up to £335 million of taxpayers’ money could be at risk due to failures by the British Business Bank to properly scrutinise bust lender Greensill Capital, according to a new report.The Public Accounts Committee of MPs found that the bank, which oversaw the billions lent to businesses during the pandemic in loans backed by the Government, failed to conduct sufficient due diligence.Politicians also questioned why the bank was “insufficiently curious” about reports that suggested Greensill was close to collapse and said checks on the lender were “woefully inadequate”.The scandal surrounding Greensill has spread throughout Westminster with allegations the lender was...
ECONOMY
Roanoke Times

Performance Food Group planning to build $80.2 million distribution center in Hanover

Performance Food Group Co., one of the country’s largest food service distributors, plans to construct a 325,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Hanover County. The Goochland County-based Fortune 500 company said it will invest $80.2 million in the new regional sales and warehouse operation, creating 125 new jobs. Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced the project Thursday.
HANOVER, VA
Benzinga

Driving Performance Without CAR: Another Hedged Portfolio Outperforms, This Time Without The Skyrocketing Rental Car Company

Japanese gameshow contestant versus bear. Image via TMZ. In a previous post (Aggressive Protection In Action), we posted the performance of the aggressive hedged portfolio our system created on May 6th (these portfolios last for six months, which is why we're writing about them now). As we noted there, the outperformance in that one was driven by a position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR).
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Adele: 30 review – waterworks turned up to 11

“Cry your heart out, it’ll clean your face,” Adele admonishes herself a third of the way through her fourth studio album – the first (after 19, 21 and 25) to feature an even number in the title. It’s a record in which Adele ugly-cries, then wipes off her streaked makeup, sloughing off layers of dead skin in the process: best experienced with a terrycloth flannel to hand and a goblet of something red as per track seven, I Drink Wine.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy