Funeral service planned Friday for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman

By MEG KINNARD - Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Funeral services have been scheduled later this...

Downtown Florence streets to close for Leatherman funeral

FLORENCE, S.C. — Final preparations for Hugh Leatherman's Friday funeral at the PAC continued Thursday as crews put the finishing touches on the tents that will be the place of the post-funeral reception. Friday's service is scheduled 3 p.m. in Francis Marion University's Performing Arts Center on South Dargan Street.
Special election to fill late Hugh Leatherman’s vacant seat scheduled

FLORENCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Florence County, Darlington County, and State Election Commissions have been ordered to hold a special election beginning Friday, Dec. 3. According to the South Carolina Senate, a vacancy exists in South Carolina Senate District Thirty-One after the Friday, Nov. 11 death of the honorable Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr.
Longtime Florence Senator Hugh Leatherman has died, chief of staff says

FLORENCE, SC (WPDE) — Florence Senator Hugh Leatherman passed away early Friday morning, according to Leatherman's longtime Chief of Staff Quentin Hawkins. Hawkins said three weeks ago that Leatherman had been in the hospital for some serious health issues, but was at home resting with family. Leatherman was one of...
Editorial: For 40 years, Hugh Leatherman meant business for South Carolina

Hugh Leatherman started his Statehouse career as a flamethrower. Five years in, he took what critics termed his “pugnacious” style to the 1986 race for governor, attacking his opponents as soft on crime and hard on taxpayers while promising a business-friendly approach that he said his fellow Democrats were incapable of delivering. “Leatherman,” his slogan touted, “means business.”
Hugh Leatherman, stalwart South Carolina senator, dies at 90

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, died Friday at the age of 90. Leatherman died at his home in Florence, where he was in hospice care with what colleagues described as an inoperable cancer, his office announced.
Industry & Infrastructure: A look at Hugh Leatherman’s accomplishments in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Through Senator Hugh Leatherman’s career that spanned four decades, his name became synonymous with infrastructure and industry. Florence County leaders say generations will benefit from his work. It’s hard not to spot his fingerprints across the Pee Dee. His name is featured on everything from interchanges to buildings in Florence’s downtown. […]
Gov. McMaster releases statement on the death of Sen. Leatherman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster has spoken on the recent passing of Senator Hugh Leatherman. Governor McMaster released a statement saying, "a powerful force for the progress and prosperity of our people has left us." For over fifty years, Hugh Leatherman poured his life into our state and we...
Columbia lawmakers, businessmen remember Hugh Leatherman's legacy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friends, business leaders, and colleagues are remembering the contributions late Hugh Leatherman, the powerful South Carolina State Senator who died Friday at the age of 90. "Growing up here in Florence, I've never known a day where Senator Leatherman wasn't my senator," South Carolina House Representative Jay...
DHEC Mourns the Loss of S.C. Senator Hugh Leatherman

COLUMBIA, S.C.—It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Sen. Hugh Leatherman, and our agency wishes to express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. Sen. Leatherman’s service to this state was unparalleled. Having occupied positions of authority and influence in the Senate...
Hugh Leatherman, powerful SC budget chairman from Florence, dies at 90

COLUMBIA (AP) _ Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest lawmaker who for years held immense power and influence over state spending and government, died Friday morning, his office confirmed. The Florence Republican was 90. Leatherman had been receiving hospice care at home after the discovery of inoperable cancer. Prior, he had not been seen at legislative hearings for weeks and had undergone surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina to address an intestinal blockage but was allowed to return home.
