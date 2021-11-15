Funeral service planned Friday for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman

FLORENCE, S.C. — Final preparations for Hugh Leatherman's Friday funeral at the PAC continued Thursday as crews put the finishing touches on the tents that will be the place of the post-funeral reception. Friday's service is scheduled 3 p.m. in Francis Marion University's Performing Arts Center on South Dargan Street.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff in honor of the late state Sen. Hugh Leatherman. According to the governor’s office, flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Nov. 19. Leatherman’s funeral...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Florence County, Darlington County, and State Election Commissions have been ordered to hold a special election beginning Friday, Dec. 3. According to the South Carolina Senate, a vacancy exists in South Carolina Senate District Thirty-One after the Friday, Nov. 11 death of the honorable Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr.
FLORENCE, SC (WPDE) — Florence Senator Hugh Leatherman passed away early Friday morning, according to Leatherman's longtime Chief of Staff Quentin Hawkins. Hawkins said three weeks ago that Leatherman had been in the hospital for some serious health issues, but was at home resting with family. Leatherman was one of...
In February 2017, when his official portrait was unveiled in the South Carolina State House, leaders from all branches of government came to honor State Senator Hugh Leatherman. “I am truly humbled,” Leatherman said, as he stood beside his portrait, “Humbled to think that the portrait will soon be added...
Hugh Leatherman started his Statehouse career as a flamethrower. Five years in, he took what critics termed his “pugnacious” style to the 1986 race for governor, attacking his opponents as soft on crime and hard on taxpayers while promising a business-friendly approach that he said his fellow Democrats were incapable of delivering. “Leatherman,” his slogan touted, “means business.”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, died Friday at the age of 90. Leatherman died at his home in Florence, where he was in hospice care with what colleagues described as an inoperable cancer, his office announced.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Through Senator Hugh Leatherman’s career that spanned four decades, his name became synonymous with infrastructure and industry. Florence County leaders say generations will benefit from his work. It’s hard not to spot his fingerprints across the Pee Dee. His name is featured on everything from interchanges to buildings in Florence’s downtown. […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster has spoken on the recent passing of Senator Hugh Leatherman. Governor McMaster released a statement saying, "a powerful force for the progress and prosperity of our people has left us." For over fifty years, Hugh Leatherman poured his life into our state and we...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friends, business leaders, and colleagues are remembering the contributions late Hugh Leatherman, the powerful South Carolina State Senator who died Friday at the age of 90. "Growing up here in Florence, I've never known a day where Senator Leatherman wasn't my senator," South Carolina House Representative Jay...
COLUMBIA, S.C.—It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Sen. Hugh Leatherman, and our agency wishes to express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. Sen. Leatherman’s service to this state was unparalleled. Having occupied positions of authority and influence in the Senate...
COLUMBIA (AP) _ Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest lawmaker who for years held immense power and influence over state spending and government, died Friday morning, his office confirmed. The Florence Republican was 90. Leatherman had been receiving hospice care at home after the discovery of inoperable cancer. Prior, he had not been seen at legislative hearings for weeks and had undergone surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina to address an intestinal blockage but was allowed to return home.
