Funeral service planned Friday for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman

COLUMBIA (AP) _ Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest lawmaker who for years held immense power and influence over state spending and government, died Friday morning, his office confirmed. The Florence Republican was 90. Leatherman had been receiving hospice care at home after the discovery of inoperable cancer. Prior, he had not been seen at legislative hearings for weeks and had undergone surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina to address an intestinal blockage but was allowed to return home.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO