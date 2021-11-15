Service Co-ordinator - Learning & Development

Purpose of role

This Learning & Development (L&D) role will support LAPG’s current training and support offer, generate new products, services and income streams and reach new audiences. The L&D role will support the Senior Management Team (SMT) to identify training and support content and delivery methods that best meet the needs of legal aid practitioners and help them to become as effective as they can be in assisting their clients and delivering viable services. The L&D role will embrace the opportunities presented by a shift in practitioner behaviour in relation to accessing and interacting with online learning and support processes. The role will both learn from and inform LAPG’s policy, campaigning and operational work and will provide practical support to the rapidly expanding political influencing work carried out under the auspices of the APPG.

Context

LAPG has always had a strong training offer which reflects its unique position as the only body representing the views of and catering for the needs of all those who contribute towards the delivery of the legal aid scheme. In recent years that offer has expanded to focus on the development of professional and personal skills and competencies and on practice management. The creation of this new role is a recognition that LAPG has identified the need to provide additional support to legal aid practitioners to ensure that they can remain effective and viable in a very challenging funding and policy environment.

Key task areas and duties