Service Co-ordinator - Learning & Development
Purpose of role
This Learning & Development (L&D) role will support LAPG’s current training and support offer, generate new products, services and income streams and reach new audiences. The L&D role will support the Senior Management Team (SMT) to identify training and support content and delivery methods that best meet the needs of legal aid practitioners and help them to become as effective as they can be in assisting their clients and delivering viable services. The L&D role will embrace the opportunities presented by a shift in practitioner behaviour in relation to accessing and interacting with online learning and support processes. The role will both learn from and inform LAPG’s policy, campaigning and operational work and will provide practical support to the rapidly expanding political influencing work carried out under the auspices of the APPG.
Context
LAPG has always had a strong training offer which reflects its unique position as the only body representing the views of and catering for the needs of all those who contribute towards the delivery of the legal aid scheme. In recent years that offer has expanded to focus on the development of professional and personal skills and competencies and on practice management. The creation of this new role is a recognition that LAPG has identified the need to provide additional support to legal aid practitioners to ensure that they can remain effective and viable in a very challenging funding and policy environment.
Key task areas and duties
- Co-ordinate LAPG’s legal aid practitioner-focussed training and support services, including management of the LAPG Certificate in Practice Management course and training to support practitioner development and compliance such as Supervision courses.
- Work with the SMT and external stakeholders to expand LAPG’s online training offering, including primary responsibility for the development of the Online Legal Aid course modules.
- Work alongside policy and operational team members to understand and respond to existing and emerging training and support needs within the legal aid community and utilise clear and effective methods of communicating to potential training delegates.
- Co-ordinate the consultancy arrangements that flow from training provision.
- Support the Operations Officer and CEO with the development and maintenance of LAPG’s online and social media profile and content.
- Assist the CEO with compliance and reporting requirements of any grant funding arrangements that support training and support services and the preparation and presentation of reports to LAPG’s Board of Directors.
- Work with the SMT to develop new training products and reach new audiences and ensure that LAPG’s Strategic Plan caters for the training and support needs of practitioners.
- Support the Head of Parliamentary Affairs to deliver a range of training and support products to MPs and their support staff.
- Assist the SMT to expand LAPG’s practical support offering to members by, for example, improving the resources available on LAPG’s website, and expand LAPG’s membership by offering tangible and effective member benefits.
- Work collaboratively with LAPG’s partner organisations such as The Law Society, Law Centres Network, Legal Action Group and Resolution to ensure that training programmes are co-ordinated, have maximum impact and reduce the potential for competition and duplication.
- Respond to ad hoc requests for in-house or tailored training services by co-ordinating LAPG’s offering and liaising with external providers/trainers where necessary.
- Support the SMT to develop LAPG’s training and support services to become a self-sustaining income generation mechanism for LAPG.
- Support the delivery of LAPG’s key events such as the annual conference and LALY awards.
- Work collaboratively with the Service Co-ordinator (Management & Leadership Hub) to ensure co-ordination across all of LAPG’s training and support services and provide cover for that role where necessary.
- Other tasks to support the delivery of LAPG’s Strategic Plan as appropriate.
