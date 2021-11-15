ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian
The Guardian
We are looking to appoint a Senior Recruitment Consultant to join our office in Cardiff. Happy to chat to experienced recruiters from any sector.

We are one of the leading education recruitment consultancies in the UK, with over 100 recruitment consultants across 16 offices in England.

We provide teachers, teaching assistants and school support staff to over a thousand Primary and Secondary schools every day, for both short and long term assignments.

* Education Recruitment Consultant (experienced in recruitment but will cross train to education from roles such as Catering Recruitment, Hospitality Recruitment, Industrial Recruitment, Constriction Recruitment)

* Based in Cardiff - parking available

* Strong sales or recruitment background (any sector)

You will have a successful sales consultant or recruitment consultant background and be keen to cross train in to the education recruitment sector (although any education recruitment experience would be of interest). Our well established office in Cardiff is one of the most successful Education recruitment offices in the Cardiff area. Basic salaries are typically in the region of £24-£35k depending on track record and/or experience, with the opportunity to earn significantly above this with commission and bonuses.

Our office in Cardiff has a strong reputation for providing high quality education recruitment services in the local area. It is a busy and very fast paced office environment.

If you're looking for a career in Education Recruitment or are looking for a new sector in recruitment in the Cardiff, South Wales area. Then come join our rapidly expanding, hugely successful business with a great reputation.

The Guardian

The Guardian

