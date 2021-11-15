UGA Trial Gardens names 2021 Classic City Award winners

A new children’s book published in three languages focuses on the Wounaan, Indigenous people of Panama and Colombia, and their relationships with birds. A collaborative effort, the book results from two projects supported by the Global Environment Facility and UNDP Small Grants Program and the US-based non-profit Native Future on bird guiding, birds and culture, and forest restoration in Panama. The Wounaan National Congress and the Foundation for the Development of Wounaan People invited University of Georgia faculty member Julie Velasquez Runk to join the project team. Illustrated by UGA graduate Frankie Grin, “The Adventures of Wounaan Children and Many Birds/ Wounaan chaain döhigaau nemchaain hoo wënʌʌrrajim/Los niños wounaan, en sus aventuras vieron muchas aves” launched on November 16.
Comments / 0