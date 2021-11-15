ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA Trial Gardens names 2021 Classic City Award winners

By Leslie Matos for CAES News
Cover picture for the articleThe Trial Gardens at the University of Georgia have announced the 2021 Classic City Award winners from the hundreds of varieties tested over the long, hot summer. Each year breeders send plants to the UGA Trial Gardens for evaluation throughout the summer to see how they will perform. The...

