Executive Assistant to the Headmaster

We are looking for an exceptional, friendly and organised Executive Assistant to help us to achieve our aims by providing professional administrative support to the Headmaster.

The Executive Assistant will act as the first line of contact for the Headmaster and will manage their diary, events and arrangements. They will be expected to liaise and communicate with senior colleagues and external agencies as well as provide a warm welcome to visitors and other contacts whilst operating at the highest professional standards in support of the Headmaster.

The successful candidate will combine excellent Executive Assistant/PA skills and attention to detail with a flexible attitude, the ability to work hard, show good humour and a willingness to be part of school life.

The ability to effectively plan and handle work of a highly confidential nature and remain calm under pressure and work to tight deadlines is equally important.

Why Emanuel School?

Emanuel is a leading independent day school in south-west London. The staff environment is warm and welcoming, with dedicated initiatives to help individual wellbeing that include:

Defined pension contribution scheme, with up to 10% employer contribution and life insurance cover

Free lunch on site during term time

Simply Health healthcare plan, including flu jabs, online GP service and counselling

Discounts in local shops, restaurants and businesses

Season ticket loans

Training and development support

For further details and to apply please click the apply button.

The closing date for applications is 9am, Monday 29th November 2021.

Please note that this post is exempt from the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974, and is subject to a Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS) check. Emanuel School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.