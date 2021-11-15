ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computing/ICT Teacher - West London - Permanent

We are looking for a Computing/IT Teacher to work at a popular mixed school located in West London to start ASAP on a permanent basis.

Computing is an intriguing and fascinating subject. If you have the knowledge and are keen to share this with young people, then this teaching role in a popular secondary school will be of great interest.

You will be required to keep up to date with new trends and educational developments in the world of Computing which should be used as a basis for your teaching. Your passion, enthusiasm and knowledge of the subject will help you lead the next generation of experts.

You must demonstrate:

  • QTS or QTLS
  • Experience of teaching Computing/IT successfully at secondary level
  • Excellent subject knowledge and a passion for Computing
  • Flexibility, resilience and excellent organisational skills
  • An ability to be a strong team player
  • The ability to teach Computing/IT across the school up to KS4
  • The ability to work out the best conditions in which teachers can operate at
  • their optimum effectiveness so that all students achieve their full potential.

Interviews to take place ASAP

Ofsted:

Pupils demonstrate good attitudes towards learning. Their behaviour is good. Pupils attend school regularly and are very rarely late. They conduct themselves well in lessons and around the school.

On rare occasions, pupils become distracted in lessons. This is typically when they are not being challenged in their learning Staff are well supported by leaders and enjoy working at the school.

They receive high- quality training which helps them to become more effective in their work. The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is good overall. Pupils are well prepared for life in modern Britain. They receive high-quality careers advice and guidance.

The school has been awarded a Good Ofsted status.

To apply for this position, please send your CV ASAP to the following email address: joe@asq-education.co.uk or register on-line at www.asq-education.co.uk

We are currently working with numerous vacancies so if this position is not quite for you please do send us your CV to discuss other opportunities more suitable to your requirements.

ASQ Education partners with a number of exceptional secondary schools across London and the Home Counties to offer you the latest and best selection of educational positions.

