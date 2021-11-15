ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Job Title: Head of Fundraising

Hours: Full time/ permanent

Salary: Up to £50k

Location: Winchester

We are working in partnership with Brendoncare a charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for older people through their care homes and community support services. Care, choice, and community are at the heart of all that they do. The charity is seeking to appoint a Head of Fundraising reporting into the Director of Charitable Impact and Community Services. The role provides strategic leadership to the fundraising function to support the organisations strategy for charitable impact across its services in its mission to support people in later life.

The successful candidate will be a dynamic leader who will thrive on developing and managing a diverse fundraising strategy to generate income from a broad range of sources to further their vital work and will demonstrate:

  • Leadership and management experience within a fundraising team or similar environment.
  • Excellent and confident communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to network at all levels.
  • Experience at developing and maintaining a fundraising strategy and annual fundraising business plan, and ensuring successful implementation
  • Promoting the development of the fundraising programme to stakeholders including staff, volunteers, trustees, beneficiaries, families and supporters.
  • Developing strong working relationships with the Leadership Team to contribute effectively towards the delivery of the annual plan.

You will be an innovative and creative leader who inspires both colleagues, trustees and stakeholders. You thrive in a values driven environment where you can use your interpersonal and relationship building skills to engage others in driving forwards plans with energy and credibility. Everyone at Brendoncare, from the catering team, to the carers and nurses and the Chief Executive are all dedicated to improving the lives of older people. If you feel you have the drive and passion to succeed in this role, we very much look forward to hearing from you.

We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, or other category protected by law.

**Please note that from 11 November 2021 this post requires the post holder to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 unless clinically exempt**

For more information, please contact Sandra Smith, Associate Director, at Charisma Charity Recruitment, info@charismarecruitment.co.uk or 01962 813300. To apply, please submit your CV and supporting statement via the Charisma Charity Recruitment website.

Closing date for applications:13/12/21

Interview date:16 December

