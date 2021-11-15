Interview with Anndy Lian: Views on 2022 Cryptocurrency Adoption - What Is Coming Next

Bitcoin, Bitcoin, was deployed after the financial crisis in America in 2008 that led to pushing the world’s banking system towards the edge of collapse. Rising prices on global markets, leading to an increase in the rate of global inflation and the rise of social and financial unequal distribution of society worldwide. The crisis betrays the trust of society in existing government-oriented financial systems. Then, the motto of “In God We Trust” is bruised, and the ‘In Bitcoin” paradigm has emerged. Bitcoin is an unregulated space, it is significant to capture the potential risks of DeFi.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO