ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Interview with Anndy Lian: Views on 2022 Cryptocurrency Adoption - What Is Coming Next

By Jenny Zheng, Early crypto advocate
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anndy Lian is an all-rounded business strategist in Asia. He has provided advisory across a variety of industries...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Mark Cuban Opens up About the Future of Cryptocurrency (Exclusive)

Mark Cuban is a big advocate for cryptocurrency. One of the things the Dallas Mavericks owner is doing is inviting two students to a Mavericks game and surprising them with a "Bitcoin Toss" where they can earn $23,000 in Bitcoin. But will cryptocurrency be the main source of currency in the foreseeable future? PopCulture.com caught with Cuban via email, who revealed where he sees cryptocurrency heading in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies That Are Skyrocketing Today

Today, various metaverse-related cryptocurrencies have absolutely taken off. This is a space that has garnered a tremendous amount of attention right now. As it turns out, investors appear to be extremely intrigued by the disruption potential various blockchain networks provide in this regard. As of 11:30 ET, Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) was...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Overvalued Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

Meme coins can deliver life-changing returns to early investors. But don't be left holding the bag when the party eventually ends. 2021 will go down in history for the jaw-dropping returns investors have made betting on meme coins. But these assets have limited fundamental value, which suggests this is more of a wealth transfer than actual wealth creation. In other words, someone will profit, and someone else will be left holding the bag.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#El Salvador
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptocurrencies to Consider in Light of the Bitcoin Beatdown

For those less-versed in cryptocurrency trading, shedding 10% in value over a week, as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) had at time of writing, is an uncomfortable experience. With Chinese government authorities labeling cryptos and their mining process as “extremely harmful,” the virtual currency sector has decided to take a breather. That won’t stop proponents from clambering onboard.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Hackernoon

Bitcoin Bull Markets Always End

Bull markets always end. Sure, within bull markets, you get really big swings, like 100-400% booms between +40% crashes and long consolidations. Not peaks, not bear markets, just ups and downs. At some point, we will see signs of a market cycle peak. The only question is when. We have clear signals that rarely appear but when they do, it's usually the same time everybody's saying "up forever."
STOCKS
HackerNoon

Can DeFi Be Trusted: An Analysis

Bitcoin, Bitcoin, was deployed after the financial crisis in America in 2008 that led to pushing the world’s banking system towards the edge of collapse. Rising prices on global markets, leading to an increase in the rate of global inflation and the rise of social and financial unequal distribution of society worldwide. The crisis betrays the trust of society in existing government-oriented financial systems. Then, the motto of “In God We Trust” is bruised, and the ‘In Bitcoin” paradigm has emerged. Bitcoin is an unregulated space, it is significant to capture the potential risks of DeFi.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

What Is Cryptocurrency Coin Burning?

If you keep up with cryptocurrency at all, it won't take long to hear about coin burning, a method of cutting a coin's supply that became popular around 2017. As you often see in cryptocurrency, it has been copied almost endlessly since then. With coins large and small, there's news...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
thepaypers.com

Zimbabwe looking to adopt cryptocurrency as legal payment

The Zimbabwean government has started looking into how cryptocurrencies could be used in legal payment services. It has begun gathering views from businesses and will talk to citizens as part of its research. Retired Brigadier Colonel Charles Wekwete, a permanent secretary and head of the e-government technology unit, said authorities...
AFRICA
aithority.com

Now Is The Time For Full-Scale Global Adoption Of Cryptocurrencies

Leading global e-wallet provider, STICPAY, is calling on world leaders and financial institutions at COP26 to make the shift to cryptocurrencies to reduce the impact of physical, fiat currencies on the planet. “The energy and natural resources used to produce physical currencies is something that is not talked about or...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Zanzibar Government Keen to Get Stakeholders' View on Cryptocurrencies

Zanzibar is keen on getting stakeholders’ views on the viability of adopting digital currencies before a final decision is made, a government minister has said. The Importance of Getting the Views of Stakeholders. In his remarks during an interview with The Citizen, Mudrick Soraga, who is the Minister of State,...
POLITICS
investing.com

In the World of Crypto, Cardano Could Be a Real Winner

Indeed, when investors see cryptocurrencies trading at a few dollars or less, it is difficult to imagine it can reach the heights of Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency. That’s a rather impressive growth trajectory that’s hard to duplicate. Considering Bitcoin started off at a few cents and is now standing at nearly $60,000 a coin, no one can deny the possibility of other tokens following suit in the long run.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

735
Followers
9K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy