ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Charges laid after 10-month-old child ingests opioids in Woodville

thebrockvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person has been charged after a 10-month-old child ingested an opioid-based substance in Woodville. According to the OPP, officers and EMS were dispatched following a report...

thebrockvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Woodville#Opp#Ems
WSFA

BPD: Mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation involving the death of a 3-month-old child. The mother was charged in the case. The victim was identified as 3-month-old Treymon Jenkins, of Birmingham. Detectives said at approximately 9:56 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, officers from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WCVB

3-year-old Maine child recovering after heroin overdose; Mother charged

A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she overdosed on heroin. Oxford County Sheriff's Deputies were called to an apartment on Main Street in Brownfield Monday for a report of an overdose. Investigators say the girl's mother, Josselyn Henry, left the room, leaving the girl unattended. When she returned, she found...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbslocal.com

Police: Mother Charged With Murder After 7-Year-Old And 10-Month-Old Found Dead In Car In Hillsborough, N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey mom is facing murder charges after her two children were found dead in the backseat of a car in Somerset County on Tuesday. Skillman neighbors are devastated over what happened to the little girl and her baby brother who lived on their street. Both of them, according to police, murdered by their mother, 36-year-old Yuhwei Chou.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
kalb.com

Family of Serena Williams reacts to homicide

Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy. The Alexandria Police Department is continuing to search for Germon Jefferson, 25, of Alexandria, in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Lakeside Drive. As those efforts continue, the family of the victim claims a policy from the City of Alexandria stalled the news of a murder suspect on the run from getting to the public.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbiw.com

Two arrested after found together in a city park after closing

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Monday morning after a Bedford Police officer patrolling Murray Park noticed two suspicious vehicles after the park was closed. Two people were in one of the vehicles. The officer spoke to 38-year-old Mathew Adams, of Owensburg and a female who refused to tell the...
BEDFORD, IN
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Father severely beat 4-month-old son and brought him to hospital with fractured skull, the boy died 1 month later; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 36-year-old father was sentenced to life in prison. The defendant pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder over the death of his 5-month-old son. Prosecutors said the child was brought to hospital with broken bones, fractured skull and internal bleeding. The boy remained in hospital for over a month before succumbing to his injuries. The 36-year-old dad was sentenced on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

2-Month Old Baby Dies After Alleged Assault; Father Charged

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) —   A Mankato man has been charged with first-degree assault for allegedly hitting his 2-month-old child. The Mankato Department of Public Safety said the child died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester after an alleged assault by her father. Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the child’s injuries. He is currently in custody. According to county officials, the Blue Earth County Attorney’s office will decide on whether they want to amend the charges for Henderson depending on information from a preliminary autopsy. According to the complaint, the 2-month-old child was brought into a...
MANKATO, MN
Shreveport Magazine

“Two-year-old is defenseless, it’s unfathomable that this could happen to a toddler”, Mother and live-in boyfriend beat her 2-year-old daughter to death

According to the court documents, the 28-year-old mom and her boyfriend were arrested and taken into custody Monday. Prosecutors said both defendants reportedly beat the woman’s 2-year-old daughter to death. The child suffered broken bones, broken rib, fractured skull and brain bleed. The mother and her live-in boyfriend are charged with one count each of murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy