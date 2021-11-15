Charges laid after 10-month-old child ingests opioids in Woodville

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A Mankato man has been charged with first-degree assault for allegedly hitting his 2-month-old child. The Mankato Department of Public Safety said the child died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester after an alleged assault by her father. Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the child’s injuries. He is currently in custody. According to county officials, the Blue Earth County Attorney’s office will decide on whether they want to amend the charges for Henderson depending on information from a preliminary autopsy. According to the complaint, the 2-month-old child was brought into a...

MANKATO, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO