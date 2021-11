When Metroid-like games enter Early Access, they usually do so in chunks. We tend to get the first section of the game, followed by later additions. Clunky Hero, surprisingly, only kind of does this. You can technically play through the “whole” game, as it has a beginning and an end, but it’s missing a bunch of stuff in between. From the time I’ve spent with it, it’s a charming game that has some pretty annoying issues that I’d like to see ironed out during its Early Access period. With some polish and revision, this could be another Metroid-like success story.

