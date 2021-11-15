ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission to Present Annual Dream Keepers Awards at Nov. 16 Meeting

 5 days ago

After last weekend’s renaming and dedication of Dream Keepers Park at 18th Street and South Boulder Park Drive, the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission continues its celebration of Native American Heritage Month with the presentation of the 2021 Dream Keepers Awards at its Nov. 16 meeting at 6 p.m. Attendance in person will be limited to the award winners and their guests. The public is invited to watch the meeting and ceremony on TGOV: https://cityoftulsa.viebit.com/

Dream Keepers Park was named in honor of the annual Dream Keepers Awards. Dream Keepers Award winners exemplify strong character and have made a difference in their dedication to public service.

The 2021 Dream Keepers Award winners are listed below:

  • Kenneth Anquoe Lifetime Achievement Award – Carmelita Skeeter
  • Lewis B. Ketchum Excellence in Business – Nicole Albert
  • Charles Chibitty Family Community Contributor Award – Elizabeth Battiest
  • Will Anquoe Humanitarian Award – Alice Whitecloud (Posthumous) and Pauline (Larry) Tsosie (Posthumous)
  • Rennard Strickland Education Leadership Award – Dr. Steve Tiger
  • Moscelyne Larkin Cultural Achievement Award – Robert “Robbie” Anquoe
  • Dr. Ralph Dru Career & Professional Award – Tanya Cain
  • Jim Thorpe Sports Excellence Award – Dr. Joseph Bud Sahmaunt

