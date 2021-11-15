Traveling Beyond the Canon: Original Artistry in Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Film Adaptation of Drive My Car

A FEW YEARS AGO, in a Science Fiction Studies article on Ian McDonald’s River of Gods (2004), I argued that even though historically India has been the exotic “Other” for authors in the West, such writing need not necessarily be demeaning, if the author’s sincerity and efforts at understanding this “Other” becomes evident. McDonald, an author from the United Kingdom, set his story primarily in a future Varanasi or Kashi, holiest of the Hindu holy places, where artificial intelligences take on the guise of Hindu gods and, at the finale, display power that approximates the divine in some sense. River of Gods, I argued, caters to the Western audience’s craving for the exotic but at the same time displays the author’s honest attempts to grasp the contradictions of Indian society and the intermingling of the technological, the divine, the mundane, the natural, and the supernatural in the living reality of India. McDonald achieved that by diving into the chaotic details of the city’s life, acutely observing the places and the people, and painting them with an empathetic brush.

