Morgan Wallen Announces Expansive New Tour, the ‘Dangerous’ Tour

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Pittsburgh next summer. Here we come. Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code *On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021 Wallen is bringing the Dangerous Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on July 21. Earlier this year, Wallen was the source of controversy for using a racial slur. His music was taken off many radio stations after video showed him shouting the n-word. He later apologized. The tour will span months, kicking off in Evansville, Indiana in February and coming to a wrap in Los Angeles at the end of September. Tickets will go on presale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Fans are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the Pavilion at Star Lake, per the venue’s policy.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO