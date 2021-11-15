People On The Move

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEffective Dec 1, 2021, Tim Carson will be taking ownership and become president and CEO of SMS, Hawaii’s leading research and consulting company since 1960. This also marks the...

PacifiCorp executive leaves to work for Meta on renewable energy

One of PacifiCorp’s top regulatory executives has left the company to become an energy manager at Meta, the Facebook company. Etta Lockey had spent 10 years at Portland-based PacifiCorp, the Berkshire-Hathaway-owned six-state electric utility that operates Pacific Power in Oregon. She was vice president of regulation, customer and community solutions the past four years.
FERMWORX announces rebranding completion and major expansion in the in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP/PRNewswire) – FERMWORX, LLC, a specialty fermentation company that produces high-quality biopolymers and bio-based fermentation products in the United States, today announced it has completed a corporate rebranding process and a new website, www.fermworx.com. FERMWORX is positioning itself to be a leading provider of fermentation products to partners in biotech, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, chemical […]
California-based boot company is moving to Fort Worth

A California-based boot maker is moving its headquarters to Fort Worth. After about two decades in San Diego, Old Gringo Boots will be relocating to 2322 N. Main St. The company was founded in 2000 and designs, manufactures and sells leather boots. “Old Gringo is very happy to say that...
Ecolab CFO Dan Schmechel retiring; Scott Kirkland named to role

Ecolab Inc. on Friday said that Dan Schmechel, its chief financial officer for the past decade, will step down at year-end. Scott Kirkland, currently the company's corporate controller, is being promoted into the CFO position. Schmechel has been CFO at the St. Paul manufacturer since 2012 and helped steer the...
Marriott agrees to better disclose resort fees across the U.S.

Bethesda's Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has agreed to better disclose resort fees throughout the U.S. as part of a settlement deal with the Pennsylvania attorney general's office. The hotel giant has been accused of deceptive pricing tactics and violating consumer-protection laws because the company doesn't disclose resort fees upfront...
Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Gasoline prices are rising to their highest levels in years, and Biden is facing increasing pressure to find a fall man. Biden has already taken aim at OPEC+ and Russia, but now he’s looking in his own backyard. This week, Biden asked federal regulators to open an investigation into the...
The Worst Cities for Black Americans

Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more likely than white Americans to face serious financial hardship, be incarcerated, or have poor health outcomes. While no area is free from discrimination or racial disparities, there are a number of U.S. metro areas where the […]
Kansas will require employers, individuals and health insurance companies pay some costs associated with COVID-19 testing

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the statement, KDHE will start phasing out free screening tests for people who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms or haven’t potentially been exposed. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said that it expects the policy to begin in March 2022. KDHE initially allocated $141...
Billionaire who paid record price for US Constitution to lend it to museum

Auctioneers revealed Friday the identity of the buyer of an extremely rare original copy of the US Constitution for a record $43 million -- a billionaire who will loan it to a museum to maximize the document's viewing. Kenneth Griffin, CEO of the hedge fund Citadel in Chicago, set a world record for a historical document at auction Thursday when he purchased the 1787 text, according to Sotheby's auction house, which staged the sale. The 53-year-old billionaire's personal fortune is estimated at nearly $21 billion, according to Forbes, making him the 47th richest American. Citadel, meanwhile, manages some $40 billion in assets, according to the magazine. Griffin outbid a group of some 17,000 crypto currency investors, dubbed ConstitutionDAO, who had raised $40 million to try to buy the document, vowing to exhibit it in the public digital domain.
What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
