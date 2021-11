Prior to the pandemic, the word loungewear just wasn't in my vocabulary, and I only allowed myself one pair of sweatpants for sick days—you bet they were by a personal favorite designer. As a fashion girl, heels were the only shoes I wore, and my collection of miniskirts and slip dresses deserved to be as out and about as I was. With the sudden need to adjust to a more comfort-first wardrobe while spending many more hours at home, I've done a lot of research to find what works best for me in the past two years. I traded in a few of the wardrobe staples mentioned earlier, and artfully styled boxer shorts just might be the micro-trend that replaces them.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO