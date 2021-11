LAKE ELMO, Minn. — It started off as a normal Sunday walk for Lake Elmo resident, John Murphy, when he spotted something unusual. "It was this morning, I was taking my walk around the park and I noticed that there were multiple squirrels dead," said Murphy. "None of them were moving or anything, and none of them looked like they were damaged in any way from what I could tell, hit by cars or torn up by animals."

