HOUSTON - With nearly 200,000 service members leaving the military each year, often unsure of their next steps, The American Corporate Partners Program is here to help. After witnessing the September 11th attacks, former investment banker Sid Goodfriend decided to launch ACP a program pairing veterans with volunteers to help transition those in the military service back to the civilian sector and already, more than 20,000 veterans have taken part.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO