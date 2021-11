The action has begun at the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts with Ryan Joyce up and running in Group D with victory over Stephen Bunting in their opener. For Joyce though, he defied a 106.7 average from Bunting and survived a match dart in a closely fought affair which went all the way to a decider but it was 'Relentless' who took the points on the board.

