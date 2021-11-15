New Beginning, Same Mission

ArcGIS Mission, an all-inclusive command and control tool on the ArcGIS Enterprise system, streamlines operations by providing situational awareness to all individuals or teams involved. ArcGIS Mission facilitates a constant flow of information between a command element and coordinating responders in a field environment. Mission allows an organization to define an area of operations, map tactical resource assignments, and share information with all members involved. As operations progress, Mission members receive real-time updates, share data between teammates or command entities, engage non-voice communications with all Mission members, and are constantly updated to changes in the operating environment. All mission data is logged and securely stored for after-action review and playback allowing teams to better understand future operations based on studying completed ones.
