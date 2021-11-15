ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New Beginning, Same Mission

By Dan Ferrisi
commercialintegrator.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this, my first day as editor-in-chief of Commercial Integrator, I wanted to take a moment to share some thoughts. Most of you in the commercial AV industry, as well as nearly all the #avtweeps, know me as the former editor of Sound & Communications. You’ve seen me at InfoComm shows—I...

www.commercialintegrator.com

blooloop.com

DOF Robotics reveals new digital park concept, Mission Space

DOF Robotics, a producer of dynamic simulation platforms, has announced a new innovative experience concept for the themed attraction industry. DOF Robotics has developed Mission Space, a digital park concept that is being showcased for the first time. By stretching the realms of imagination, the 30-40 minute experience will enable guests to discover and “step inside” space.
TECHNOLOGY
commercialintegrator.com

Audio Engineers Use Soundscapes to Make More Productive Offices

Long-time proponents of audio wellness Spatial and Made Music Studio have just announced a partnership to create series of immersive and engaging soundscapes for any environment. Their first target? The workplace. With Made Music Studio supplying the audio and Spatial helping orchestrate everything, the pair aim to transform the workplace with a cutting-edge wellness tool powered by sound.
COMPUTERS
commercialintegrator.com

The Demand for Drafting and Engineering Services in the Pro AV Industry

In the age of hybrid collaboration and remote attendance, drafting services are increasing in popularity throughout the professional audio-visual industry. By using precision and accuracy to create detailed plans when installing audio-visual equipment in a space, drafting services increase workflow while developing consistent, reliable design projects. Using computer-aided drafting software...
TECHNOLOGY
commercialintegrator.com

PTZOptics Acquires TallyLights For Multi-Camera Production Environments

Professional-grade camera manufacturer PTZOptics has acquired TallyLights LLC, a provider of professional multi-camera video production devices that indicate which camera is live. According to PTZOptics’ announcement, TallyLights—as the brand will be called going forward—provides a flexible, affordable tally light system that helps onscreen talent identify which camera is live, and...
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

How NETGEAR Prepares the Network for Solid AV-over-IP Solutions​

There is little doubt that AV over IP is here to stay.  If you haven’t deployed AV over IP in a project yet, you will. . In order to succeed and make those installs go smoothly, you’ll need to learn more about IT networking. If you have deployed AV over IP, then you know that configuring the network switch can be complicated and tedious with room for lots of errors. Most AV integrators do not have the IT knowledge, nor does the IT staff have the AV knowledge.
SOFTWARE
commercialintegrator.com

AVI-SPL Earns Cisco Managed Services, Networks, Collaboration Certs

AV integration giant AVI-SPL has announced the company has earned three Cisco certifications that recognize the service provider’s managed services and advanced skill in enterprise networks and collaboration systems. The certifications are the Cisco Customer Experience Specialization, the Cisco Advanced Enterprise Network Specialization in the U.S. and the Cisco Advanced...
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

How Contemporary Research’s Bundled Solution Makes Network Integration Easy

Modern technology is innovating our world more rapidly than ever before. While this technological revolution has resulted in both better products and outcomes, on the downside, it’s also created a lot of noise and confusion. These days, clarity and simplification are seen as a benefit, especially in technical industries. AV...
COMPUTERS
esri.com

What's New in ArcGIS Mission 10.9.1

ArcGIS Mission, an all-inclusive command and control tool on the ArcGIS Enterprise system, streamlines operations by providing situational awareness to all individuals or teams involved. ArcGIS Mission facilitates a constant flow of information between a command element and coordinating responders in a field environment. Mission allows an organization to define an area of operations, map tactical resource assignments, and share information with all members involved. As operations progress, Mission members receive real-time updates, share data between teammates or command entities, engage non-voice communications with all Mission members, and are constantly updated to changes in the operating environment. All mission data is logged and securely stored for after-action review and playback allowing teams to better understand future operations based on studying completed ones.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
commercialintegrator.com

SDVoE Technology Reinvents Retail Complex in New York

American Dream, a three-million-square-foot retail and entertainment complex, utilized SDVoE technology along with NETGEAR and SNA Displays products to create an immersive entertainment experience. Nestled outside of New York City, the complex features an array of attractions, including the Nickelodeon Universe theme park, Big Snow American Dream ski slopes, and...
RETAIL
commercialintegrator.com

Xyte and SDVoE Alliance Announce Partnership

Cloud services innovator Xyte announced a strategic partnership with the SDVoE Alliance, a nonprofit consortium of technology partners working to advance AV-over-IP adoption. The partnership will bring Xyte’s cloud connectivity platform to all 54 SDVoE Alliance members, providing a unified monitoring and management platform for more than 700 member products.
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

Konftel 800 Secures Zoom Phone Certification

The Konftel 800 conference phone has been officially certified to work with the cloud phone solution from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. “The Konftel 800 is the first in our product range to be certified to work with Zoom Phone, which, when [they’re] paired together, deliver a natural and fluent meeting experience,” said Konftel product manager, Torbjörn Karlsso, in a statement.
CELL PHONES
commercialintegrator.com

Shure Joins WInnForum and 5G-MAG, Explores Spectrum and 5G Innovations

Shure recently joined hands with WInnForum, thus continuing its professional networking and product innovation in the audio industry. WInnForum is also known as Wireless Innovation Forum. According to Shure, it focuses on standards and advancing technologies so as better to utilize spectrum and promote the continued development of wireless communications systems. It also comprises equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users and regulators.
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

Atlona Unveils OCS-900N Network-Enabled Occupancy Sensor

Atlona has expanded its portfolio of touch-free AV control components with the introduction of a network-enabled, multi-function sensor designed for a wide variety of automation applications. The new AT-OCS-900N detects occupancy as well as temperature and ambient light to trigger Atlona AV solutions or third-party devices over an IP network.
RETAIL
commercialintegrator.com

AVer Partners with Sennheiser to Transform Video & Audio Collaboration

AVer Information Inc. USA, a provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, announced a technology partnership with Sennheiser. The combination of Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone with AVer Pro AV auto tracking and PTZ series cameras, and AVer PTZ Link software will add voice tracking functionality for an enhanced collaboration and video presentation experience.
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

When Enabling Hybrid Work, Design Aesthetics Matter

Back when the pandemic was young, Frost & Sullivan estimated that six times more people would work from home when the new normal—whatever that looks like—set in. All that conferencing technology companies adopted rapidly to facilitate mass remote work—cameras, videoconferencing systems, conference phones, collaboration software? That’s going to become a permanent fixture of operations, whether people work from home, in the office, or both. And when technology becomes a permanent part of workers’ lives, they tend to notice it more.
HOME & GARDEN
Coinspeaker

Revolut on Mission to Build Crypto Exchange, Recruitment Begins

UK Fintech company Revolut begins hiring for a technical lead to architect a crypto exchange. A LinkedIn job ad posting by Revolut confirms that the company is looking out for a technical lead with 7+ years of experience in building order matching engines. The exchange would allow the existing and new customers of Revolut to trade crypto and other digital currencies on the app.
TECHNOLOGY
commercialintegrator.com

CRI Merges with Fellow Digital Signage Company Reflect Systems

Digital signage companies, Creative Realities, Inc (CRI) and Reflect Systems, Inc. announced that both companies have executed a definitive merger agreement. The company further stated that under the terms of the agreement, CRI and Reflect Systems will operate under the Creative Realities, Inc. name and continue to be listed on NASDAQ as CREX.
SOFTWARE
commercialintegrator.com

Almo Reveals Details of E4 Dallas Hybrid Event

Almo Professional A/V has announced further details about its first Hybrid E4 Experience, set to take place in Dallas on Nov. 30, 2021. E4 Dallas marks the first time Almo is combining the regional, in-person format of an E4 Experience with its virtual E4 Evolution (E4v). Hybrid E4 Experience will be a simultaneous, one-day event. Both formats will feature live holographic presenters via ARHT Media technology, available exclusively in North America through Almo.
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

3 New Market Opportunities to Consider

Large venues, live events and cinemas took a hard hit during the pandemic. However, AVIXA’s State of the AV Industry report reveals recovery is ahead with several new market opportunities set to abound. There is no question, the areas hardest hit by the pandemic were the most reliant on the audience being physically present. As audiences return, revenues do as well, which will drive renewed investment in pro AV to support, according to Sean Wargo, AVIXA’s senior director of market intelligence.
ECONOMY

