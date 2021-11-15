New Beginning, Same Mission

There is little doubt that AV over IP is here to stay. If you haven’t deployed AV over IP in a project yet, you will. . In order to succeed and make those installs go smoothly, you’ll need to learn more about IT networking. If you have deployed AV over IP, then you know that configuring the network switch can be complicated and tedious with room for lots of errors. Most AV integrators do not have the IT knowledge, nor does the IT staff have the AV knowledge.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO