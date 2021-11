Ever wonder what the top PS5 games are based on the hours that people spend playing? Wonder no more as Sony has revealed the top games on the next-gen console. You may have heard that today is the first anniversary of the PlayStation 5. (We did a report on it, after all.) In addition to apologizing to fans for supply issues, Sony revealed the top ten games played on PS5 based on gameplay hours.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO