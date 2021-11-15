ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prions may channel RNA’s messages

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – (Nov. 15, 2021) – Prions get mostly bad press, but they may be the keys to controlling protein synthesis in cells. Prions, proteins that can misfold and aggregate, have been implicated in many neurodegenerative diseases. Yet some prions are involved in storing long-term memories. New models by Rice University...

Nature.com

An RNA helicase swirls in lymphangiogenesis

How lymphatic vessels arise from veins is still poorly understood. A study reports the discovery of a ribosome biogenesis regulator Ddx21 as a previously unappreciated specific factor that is important for the first steps of lymphatic but not blood vessel development. The finding may lead to better strategies to selectively target lymphangiogenesis.
Nature.com

RNA delivery with a human virus-like particle

RNA cargo is transferred into cultured cells using a fully human delivery system. RNA is emerging as a powerful therapeutic modality in applications ranging from vaccines to protein replacement therapies. Yet in many applications beyond vaccines, a central obstacle to clinical development is the lack of efficient methods to deliver RNA to specific tissues and cells. In a recent paper in Science, Segel et al.1 report a novel RNA delivery strategy that is borrowed from the human genome. The approach uses a protein derived from a human retrovirus with the rare capacity to package its RNA and transport it outside the cell in virus-like particles (VLPs). The authors show that their approach, called 'selective endogenous encapsidation for cellular delivery' (SEND), enables delivery of exogenous mRNA cargos, such as Cre and Cas9, into cells in vitro without the use of non-human components. Although this delivery strategy is still in its infancy, as a fully human system it may prove to be a safer alternative to current methods.
Phys.org

New research illuminates the properties of protein-RNA droplets

Liquid droplets of protein and RNA have traits reminiscent of a childhood joy: Silly Putty. That's according to a study by scientists at the University at Buffalo and Iowa State University, who have created such droplets in the lab and used tools including laser tweezers to measure the materials' properties.
Futurity

Protein-RNA droplets act like Silly Putty

Liquid droplets of protein and RNA have traits like those of Silly Putty, say researchers. Scientists have created these droplets in the lab and used tools including laser tweezers to measure the materials’ properties. The work could have implications for cell biology, as the lab-made droplets resemble membrane-less organelles (MLOs)...
EurekAlert

UArizona researchers develop ultra-thin 'computer on the bone'

A team of University of Arizona researchers has developed an ultra-thin wireless device that grows to the surface of bone and could someday help physicians monitor bone health and healing over long periods. The devices, called osseosurface electronics, are described in a paper published Thursday in Nature Communications. "As a...
EurekAlert

Tracing mechanisms of large exon splicing during vertebrate evolution

In vertebrates, large exons often skip splicing events and are evolutionarily conserved. Scientists from Nagoya University, Japan, led by Associate Professor Akio Masuda, have recently identified the mechanism behind regulated splicing of large constitutive exons which are rich in disordered regions, and their potential involvement in the assembly of transcription factors. They also explained how dual-regulation by two distinct groups of splicing factors ensures phase-separation of large exon-containing transcription factors.
EurekAlert

Exploring the secret lives of fungi

HOUSTON, November 9 — Two professors with the University of Houston Cullen College of Engineering, with colleagues from the University of Michigan and University of New Mexico, have embarked on a road rarely traveled by researchers – exploring the unknown qualities, capabilities and secrets of fungi. Just to be clear...
EurekAlert

The genes behind the venom: New technique revolutionizes venom research

An international team of scientists has found an innovative, animal-friendly manner for studying venom genes. The technique makes it possible to determine the unique venom production of a wide range of venomous animals that have scarcely, if at all, been studied. A group of scientists from VU Amsterdam and the...
EurekAlert

Reading the mind of a worm

LA JOLLA—(November 19, 2021) It sounds like a party trick: scientists can now look at the brain activity of a tiny worm and tell you which chemical the animal smelled a few seconds before. But the findings of a new study, led by Salk Associate Professor Sreekanth Chalasani, are more than just a novelty; they help the scientists better understand how the brain functions and integrates information.
EurekAlert

B cells do more than just help fight infection

BOSTON – Until recently, B cells – present in the blood stream – were mainly thought to produce antibodies and present antigens to help with the immune response to pathogens. A research team at the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) led by Ruxandra Sîrbulescu PhD, and Mark Poznansky, MD, PhD, is exploring the novel protective roles that B cells may play in the context of injury. The group previously observed that mature B cells purified from the blood or spleen can greatly accelerate wound healing in the skin and even protect the brain after injury in mice.
EurekAlert

Researchers use model of hypothalamus to implicate genes associated with sleep, BMI, puberty, and more

Philadelphia, November 19, 2021 –A study led by researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has implicated several genes involved in a variety of bodily functions associated with the hypothalamus, a notoriously difficult-to-study region of the brain. The findings could help clinicians identify potential causes of dysfunction for many important traits regulated by the hypothalamus, such as sleep, stress, and reproduction.
EurekAlert

Understanding how pathogenic fungi build their carbohydrate armor

In a new study published in Nature Communications, Associate Professor Tuo Wang and his research team from the Department of Chemistry at Louisiana State University revealed the molecular architecture of fungal cell walls and the structural responses to stresses, aiding the development of antifungal drugs targeting cell wall components. Life-threatening...
EurekAlert

Live long and prosper: Study examines genetic gems in Galápagos giant tortoise genomes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Galápagos giant tortoises can weigh well over 300 pounds and often live over 100 years. So what’s the secret to their evolutionary success?. A new study concludes that compared with other turtles, these animals evolved to have extra copies of genes — called duplications — that may protect against the ravages of aging, including cancer.
EurekAlert

Warmer soil stores less carbon

Global warming will cause the world's soil to release carbon, new research shows. Scientists used data on more than 9,000 soil samples from around the world, and found that carbon storage "declines strongly" as average temperatures increase. This is an example of a “positive feedback”, where global warming causes more...
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
technologynetworks.com

How an RNA molecule Shuts Down the X Chromosome

In one of the mysteries of mammalian development, every cell in the early female embryo shuts down one of its two copies of the X chromosome, leaving just one functional. For years, the mechanics behind this X chromosome inactivation have been murky, but scientists from the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA have now taken a major step forward in understanding the process.
EurekAlert

Rodents could be asymptomatic carriers of SARS-like coronaviruses, study suggests

Some ancestral rodents likely had repeated infections with SARS-like coronaviruses, leading them to acquire tolerance or resistance to the pathogens, according to new research publishing November 18th in PLOS Computational Biology by Sean King and Mona Singh of Princeton University, US. This raises the possibility that modern rodents may be reservoirs of SARS-like viruses, the researchers say.
EurekAlert

Researchers deliver road map of lung development

RICHLAND, Wash.—Researchers have compiled the most comprehensive road map of the protein composition of human lungs, providing a clearer picture of the healthy development of this essential organ that made terrestrial life possible. The study, led by scientists at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, describes how thousands...
EurekAlert

How do we know we're tired?

Why do humans spend a third of their lives sleeping? Why do animals sleep? Throughout evolution sleep has remained universal and essential to all organisms with a nervous system, including invertebrates such as flies, worms, and even jellyfish. Why animals sleep despite the continuous threat of predators, and how sleep benefits the brain and single cells still remains a mystery.
EurekAlert

Monkeys, guinea pigs and native English speakers have very similar brain responses to speech sounds

PITTSBURGH, November 19, 2021 – Speech sounds elicit comparable neural responses and stimulate the same region in the brain of humans, macaques and guinea pigs, a multidisciplinary group of University of Pittsburgh researchers reported in the journal eNeuro today. The finding could help pave the way for better understanding and diagnosis of auditory processing deficits.
