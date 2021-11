LYNDON CENTER — The first day of October brings a perfect fall morning to the Kingdom. The foliage, normally peaking by this date, is lagging a little this year, but there’s still plenty of color along the hillsides as the Lyndon Institute bus makes its way up Old County Road in Waterford toward our destination — Crooked Mile Cheese. My AP Language and Composition students point out the gorgeous view of the Moore Dam Reservoir in the distance. For most of them, it’s their first field trip since COVID and everyone is in a good mood. The fact that they’re about to pet some baby goats only adds to the excitement.

LYNDON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO