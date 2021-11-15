MNPD Forming New Violent Crimes Division Within the Community Services Bureau Effective December 1

Building on the success of a special precision policing robbery initiative begun on August 27th, Chief John Drake today announced the formation of a Violent Crimes Division within the Community Services Bureau effective December 1 to investigate carjackings, armed robberies and other violent incidents of an apparent serial nature.

Lieutenant Charles Beasley, who currently leads the Hermitage Precinct’s Investigations Unit, is being promoted to captain effective tomorrow and will lead the new Violent Crimes Division. He will be joined by two lieutenants, one sergeant, and eight detectives, one detective from each of the eight precincts. That model had been in temporary effect since late August. During that time the special robbery initiative has made a total of 66 arrests related to robbery investigations and recovered 33 suspected crime guns.

“Precision policing is one of the three key pillars of our police department, in addition to organizational excellence and community engagement,” Chief Drake said. “The new Violent Crimes Division will take a precision county-wide approach to identify and arrest those persons in our community whose acts of violence pose real threats to the safety of Nashvillians and businesses.”

The lieutenants who will be part of the new division are Shaun Rohweder, who currently leads the West Precinct’s Investigations Unit, and Brandon Tennant, currently a sergeant on the West Precinct’s Community Field Intelligence Unit whose promotion to lieutenant is effective December 1. The sergeant will be Marty Roberts from the Madison Precinct’s Community Field Intelligence Unit.

Also part of the new division will be an MDHA Engagement Section, consisting of two teams of five officers each, two sergeants and a lieutenant. These individuals will work to build trust and develop compassionate connections within Nashville’s public housing communities. The goals of the MDHA Engagement Section are to diminish crime, increase quality of life and form meaningful relationships with residents.