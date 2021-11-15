ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

MNPD Forming New Violent Crimes Division Within the Community Services Bureau Effective December 1

Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee
 5 days ago

Building on the success of a special precision policing robbery initiative begun on August 27th, Chief John Drake today announced the formation of a Violent Crimes Division within the Community Services Bureau effective December 1 to investigate carjackings, armed robberies and other violent incidents of an apparent serial nature.

Lieutenant Charles Beasley, who currently leads the Hermitage Precinct’s Investigations Unit, is being promoted to captain effective tomorrow and will lead the new Violent Crimes Division. He will be joined by two lieutenants, one sergeant, and eight detectives, one detective from each of the eight precincts. That model had been in temporary effect since late August. During that time the special robbery initiative has made a total of 66 arrests related to robbery investigations and recovered 33 suspected crime guns.

“Precision policing is one of the three key pillars of our police department, in addition to organizational excellence and community engagement,” Chief Drake said. “The new Violent Crimes Division will take a precision county-wide approach to identify and arrest those persons in our community whose acts of violence pose real threats to the safety of Nashvillians and businesses.”

The lieutenants who will be part of the new division are Shaun Rohweder, who currently leads the West Precinct’s Investigations Unit, and Brandon Tennant, currently a sergeant on the West Precinct’s Community Field Intelligence Unit whose promotion to lieutenant is effective December 1. The sergeant will be Marty Roberts from the Madison Precinct’s Community Field Intelligence Unit.

Also part of the new division will be an MDHA Engagement Section, consisting of two teams of five officers each, two sergeants and a lieutenant. These individuals will work to build trust and develop compassionate connections within Nashville’s public housing communities. The goals of the MDHA Engagement Section are to diminish crime, increase quality of life and form meaningful relationships with residents.

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

SLED: Violent crime increased at an alarming rate in 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says in a new report Monday violent crime increased "at an alarming rate" across the state in 2020. SLED's 2020 crime report shows the rate of murders in South Carolina increased 22.1% and aggravated assaults were up 10.1%. In general,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCBD Count on 2

New SLED report shows significant increase in violent crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Violent crime is up in South Carolina according to a report released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The report, released Monday, was compiled from police departments and sheriff’s departments across the state and showed an “alarming” increase in violent crime statistics. In 2020, the rate of violent crime overall increased […]
COLUMBIA, SC
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Reconfigures Police Community Service Areas and Hires New Officers

During the Wednesday night, Nov. 10, Public Safety Meeting, members of the leadership team for the Pasadena Police Department presented the changes that will be coming to its community service areas. Pasadena PD is working to reconfigure its community service areas (CSAs). These are the five areas into which Northwest...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Services#Guns#Serial#The Hermitage Precinct#Nashvillians
foxwilmington.com

Community remembers victims of violent crime at memorial event

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, (WECT) – The 26th annual Homicide Memorial event took place Friday evening at the Leland Cultural Arts Center to remember victims of violent crime. At the first event, held in 1994, 13 victims were named; this year, nearly 300 were remembered. Violent crime includes homicide, drunk driving...
LELAND, NC
gueydantoday.com

Violent Crime Task Force makes arrest in Abbeville

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, last week during the week end hours, while conducting patrols, the Vermilion Parish Violent Crimes Task Force’s Criminal Suppression Unit (VCTF-CSU) performed a traffic stop within the city limits of Abbeville at Maude and Schessinger. The traffic stop led...
ABBEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Austin

New 6th Street shooting leaves 1 hurt, numbers show fewer violent crimes in area than 2019

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s latest shooting happened on East Sixth Street near Neches after midnight and left the victim with life-threatening injuries. It’s not far from where a mass shooting left one man dead and 13 others injured in June and another shooting in July that left two women critically hurt. It’s also the second shooting on Sixth Street just this week.
AUSTIN, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Violent crime trends among juveniles in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Offenses committed by juveniles -- those 10 to 16 years old, are at concerning levels for Beaumont police. So far this year, 534 offenses have been committed by offenders at least 10 years of age, compared to 629 last year. In 2019 – 717 offenses were reported. Beaumont...
BEAUMONT, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 8 New York Counties Where Youth Commit the Most Violent Crimes [List]

New York State has seven indexes for violent crimes - murder, rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated assault, and larceny. As much as we'd like to think that young people rarely commit violent crimes, the truth is, they do. In NYS, outside of New York City, which doesn't report its juvenile crime statistics to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, there were 8,804 violent crimes perpetrated by youth offenders in 2020. The totals do not include crimes such as arson, possession of dangerous weapons, or simple assault. The data does include incidents that were reported, but where no charges were filed,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIFR

Violent crime and gun recoveries increase in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alarming increases in crime persist according to new statistics released by the city of Rockford. Violent crime is up since last year, and nearly 40% of instances are domestic related. “Violent crime is still at an unacceptable pace,” says Mayor Thomas McNamara. “It’s pretty, not flat,...
ROCKFORD, IL
Newsday

Violent crime victims rally for parole reform

Survivors of violent crimes and victim advocates voiced opposition on Tuesday to a New York State bill that would give older inmates who have served at least 15 years of their sentence an interview with a parole board. The elder parole bill would give offenders age 55 and older who...
RONKONKOMA, NY
WATN Local Memphis

Community summit held in Frayser to reduce violent crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Various organizations came together on Saturday in Frayser in an attempt to reduce violent crimes. The Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Health Department, Youth Villages, and others came out to the Pursuit of God Transformation Center to connect the community with services for everything from marriage counseling to hiring on the spot.
MEMPHIS, TN
wach.com

Columbia police fighting violent attacks with real-time crime dashboard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Columbia police are putting more teeth in their approach to fighting crime in all areas of the city. They released a new digital dashboard, with cameras – zeroing in on multiple areas throughout the city, giving officers the ability to see and respond to crime in real-time.
COLUMBIA, SC
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

137
Followers
643
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

Comments / 0

Community Policy