ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Foundry Employee Faked Steel Strength Tests for Navy Subs Because They're 'Stupid'

By Kyle Mizokami - Popular Mechanics
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis employee thought the test requirement was "stupid" and decided to just...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Metallurgist admits faking steel-test results for Navy subs

SEATTLE (AP) — A metallurgist in Washington state has pleaded guilty to fraud after she spent decades faking the results of strength tests on steel that was being used to make U.S. Navy submarines. Elaine Marie Thomas was the director of metallurgy at a foundry in Tacoma. The foundry supplied steel castings used by Navy contractors Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding to make submarine hulls. From 1985 through 2017, Thomas falsified results of strength tests intended to show the steel met the Navy’s requirements. There was no allegation that any submarine parts failed, but authorities said the Navy had incurred increased costs and maintenance to ensure the subs remain seaworthy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Steel Casting#Foundry
Wisconsin Examiner

Waiting for the Rittenhouse verdict as the world falls apart

While waiting for the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, I stepped out to visit the principal at my kids’ high school — the same school I attended, Madison East. East has been in the local news a lot lately for a series of rowdy protests and fights, including a recent melee in which […] The post Waiting for the Rittenhouse verdict as the world falls apart appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
WGN Radio

Hart Consumer Products recalls nailers sold exclusively at Walmart due to injury hazard from involuntarily nail discharge

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following: Name of Product:Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers Hazard:The contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders. Remedy:Refund Recall Date:November 10, 2021 Units:About 15,700 Consumer ContactHart Consumer Products at 800-776-5191 from […]
ECONOMY
ourcommunitynow.com

Evaluating the Failures of Exposure Notification Apps

Covid-19 exposure notification apps were touted as a tool that could help turn the tide of the pandemic. However, the apps have failed to achieve their full potential in the United States, where they generally have extremely low utilization rates.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy