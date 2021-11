If you're getting a Skyrim Anniversary Edition black screen error, you may need to check in on some of your favorite mods. As spotted by our friends at PC Gamer, the new version of Skyrim which went live as part of the anniversary update has caused a few unexpected issues to pop up. It's not nearly as bad as it likely would have if Bethesda hadn't given a modder early Anniversary Edition access to help ward off a "modpocalypse," but the one PC Gamer ran into caused the game to launch into a black screen with some music in the background, which isn't very fun to play.

