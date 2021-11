The England squad will have a meeting about how to express themselves on the many human rights questions around the 2022 World Cup, once qualification has been secured. While there have been some indirect questions as to why Gareth Southgate’s players haven't made the kind of gestures that groups like Norway or the Netherlands have, Conor Coady stressed that he and his teammates are “not robots” and are well aware of the discussions. The Wolves centre-half said England feel they need to make sure they are actually qualified for the tournament first, and then they will talk about what...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO