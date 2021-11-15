ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Location! Very spacious townhome with a private patio including a grill. ! outside parking spot included right in...

CHICAGO, IL
Chicago-East Garfield Park, IL 60624

Spacious three bedroom two bath condo unit features an open floor plan, updated kitchen and generous bedrooms sizes with en suite. Central air and in unit laundry hookup. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
299 N Dunton Avenue #516

9'Ceilings and a Balcony off the Living Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
Chicago-South Lawndale, IL 60623

Newly rehabbed 2nd floor apartment with attic available for rent, it is duplexed up to attic, includes a 2 car garage, features Granite counter tops, SS appliances, new floors, new windows, Newly painted, property very close to shops and restaurants . Property is very clean and well maintained by landlord. Preferably looking for someone with no pets. Bring your clients this listing will not last.
Chicago-North Center, IL 60618

This is a 3 bedroom short term rental through June of 2022. It is a very clean unit in a beautiful neighborhood. Bell school and St. Bens as well as Lane Tech High School are all very close. There are separate washer and dryers in the basement for each apartment!
Chicago-Jefferson Park, IL 60630

AVAILABLE NOW! Located in the desirable Jefferson Park, this spacious 1 bed/1 bath garden unit. Basement has coin washer and free dryer as well as bike storage. Walk to metra and blue line or easy access to 90/94. $32 bundled service fee in addition to rent. Pet Friendly and available now!
1325 Elgin Avenue #2R

Really nice clean spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath on a beautiful tree lined street. A place you will be proud to call home. 1 parking spot , heating,and gas included in the rent. a/c in the unit and coin operated laundry steps from the apartment. Available NOW! NO SMOKING, NO PETS, credit score can not be less than 600 and only 2 people allowed to live in the unit.
Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60637

Amazing New Development! Be the first to live in this completely redesigned 4 bedroom luxury unit. Features include hardwood flooring, generous bedroom sizes, finely tiled bath, recessed and fine fixture lighting, central air conditioning, ceiling fan and a high efficiency heating system. New modern kitchen with 42" soft-close white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, backsplash, double sinks, island with seating and an all stainless steel appliance package. Dining room, laundry and gated yard space. Easy access to public transportation, parks and shopping. Minimum $5,400 per month in household income with no evictions and good payment history required. $65 per adult 18+ to apply. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
Real Estate
Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60631

Clean and bright Top-floor unit in desirable Norwood Park. This spacious apartment features two large bedrooms with great closet space, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, enclosed back porch and coin laundry in building. Great location! Walk to shops, bus stop, forest Preserve and Just and a short drive to CTA Blue Line, Metra & Expressways. Non smoking building. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60647

*** 2 Month Rent Free - NO MOVE IN FEE/NO PET FEE - Must Sign Lease by December 31st*** This must see rehabbed Humboldt Park apartment includes top of the line details! This spacious unit has 3Bed/2Ba with separate kitchen and dining, luxury styled bathrooms, and full sized washer and dryer. The contemporary kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, 42" cabinetry with a gorgeous island that is perfect for social gatherings. Aside from the property being astounding, the neighborhood has everything one would desire. You are a walk: to the 606, Orkenoy (one of the hottest spots in the city), Zoku Sushi, Milly"s Pizza in the Pan, Giant, and Roeser's Bakery - for your sweet tooth, a 3 minute walk to the #72 Clark Bus, 8 minute drive to Damen Blue Line, and a 17 minute drive to Downtown. -- PET FRIENDLY-- Check Out Our 3D Tour! Send and inquiry for a tour. ***pro-rated amount: $2,042 per month.
219 E Big Horn Drive

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage located in the Deer Point Trails subdivision in Hainesville with Grayslake schools! This is a very nice and convenient location! Ready to Go quad level floor plan! Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen! A large finished basement with an additional bedroom or office!
625 Schumann Street

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Floor Plan w/ Den/Office/ Possible 3rd Bedroom. Also a Sun Filled Sunroom. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Tons of Storage and 2 Car Garage. Patio to Enjoy the Views of Nature, Window Treatments, Truly Move-In-Ready. Tenant will have access to Pool, Clubhouse and Exercise Facility. Close to Woodstock Square for Dining and Shopping. All Tenants 18 yrs. and over will need to submit to a Background and Credit Check through My Smart Move , at Tenants expense of $40 per person. Unit is Available Immediately.
726 Roger Avenue #0

Charming home in Kenilworth, walking distance to everything! 3 Bedrooms- 2.1 baths plus tandem/bonus room/office on the second floor. Lovely sunroom overlooking beautiful yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Large basement with delightful rec room with fireplace. Plenty of storage! Large private yard.
7449 Washington Street #605

Forest Park top floor one bedroom condo with skyline views. One of the most desirable suburbs with city amenities. Rare opportunity to own the penthouse unit located on the top floor in the elevator building and covered parking. Private east looking balcony and gorgeous high floor views. Updated flooring throughout. The kitchen is open to the living and dining room, with breakfast bar. Large bedroom, lots of closet space, updated ceramic tiled bathroom. Private assigned covered parking space. Storage. Fantastic location, close to both Forest Park & Oak Park downtowns, shopping, great dining, entertainment and much more. Walking distance to Whole Foods and Starbucks. Walk to Green & Blue Lines and Metra. I-290 East to downtown Chicago or I-290 West to suburbs are nearby. Short driving distance to forest preserves. Available now!
655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
670 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and good natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

Attention great tenants! Live in the Summit Creek subdivision now! Bright and cheery end unit, two Master bedroom : upper level and lower level. Bay window in the kitchen. All appliances provided. Oversize attached 2.5 car garage! One minute from 59 and three minutes from I55. Grade School & Shopping Directly Across the Street. Shopping is a stone throw away. You'll love it!
