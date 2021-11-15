Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

*** 2 Month Rent Free - NO MOVE IN FEE/NO PET FEE - Must Sign Lease by December 31st*** This must see rehabbed Humboldt Park apartment includes top of the line details! This spacious unit has 3Bed/2Ba with separate kitchen and dining, luxury styled bathrooms, and full sized washer and dryer. The contemporary kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, 42" cabinetry with a gorgeous island that is perfect for social gatherings. Aside from the property being astounding, the neighborhood has everything one would desire. You are a walk: to the 606, Orkenoy (one of the hottest spots in the city), Zoku Sushi, Milly"s Pizza in the Pan, Giant, and Roeser's Bakery - for your sweet tooth, a 3 minute walk to the #72 Clark Bus, 8 minute drive to Damen Blue Line, and a 17 minute drive to Downtown. -- PET FRIENDLY-- Check Out Our 3D Tour! Send and inquiry for a tour. ***pro-rated amount: $2,042 per month.

