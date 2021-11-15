12715 Wild Rye Court #D

Welcome to the HARDING WOODS AREA of La Grange Park. This Cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Ranch Home is adjacent to Stone-Monroe Park and is in a Mature Tree Neighborhood. This Rental is for SHORT TERM ONLY (6 Months or Less)!!! A couple of Spacious Bedrooms, a HUGE Living Room, a Dining Room flowing into both the kitchen and Living Room is the Hub of this home as it also connects to the Laundry Room, 3rd Bedroom, Garage, and Rear Yard. The Yard has an Enclosed Porch (See photos; not heated), two patios; one on the East and one on the West having paver bricks leading to the West Side Yard. The Driveway leads to the 1 Car Garage & 1 Car Carport. The Side yard features a Patio perfect for Entertaining accessible from the Dining Room/Kitchen as well, a nice Green Yard privacy bushes. A+ Prime Location, Mature Trees, adjacent to Stone-Monroe Park, 1/2 mile to Memorial Park, 1/2 mile from Ogden Avenue Elementary School, 1/2 mile from Park Junior High School, 1 mile to Lyons Township High School North Campus (Juniors & Seniors), 1 3/4 mile to Lyons Township High School South Campus (Freshman & Sophomores), and 2 Blocks from Salt Creek Forest Preserve Biking/Walking Trails, 1 mile to Metra Train & Downtown La Grange Shopping and Restaurants.
