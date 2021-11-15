12715 Wild Rye Court #D

Stunning high-floor condo with incredible views of city & sunsets from floor-to-ceiling windows in this spacious open concept 3 bedroom or 2BR +den (with glass custom doors), 2 bathroom condo at the Heritage!! Option to RENT UNFURNISHED or TOTALLY FURNISHED with nothing to do but move-in. Open living room with gas fireplace and dining area. Newly finished Hardwood floors throughout. Giant closets and custom roller shades throughout. Chef's kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters & breakfast bar open to the living room. Large master suite and lovely master bathroom, with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower with custom glass doors, Built-in closet organizers, and fold-out full length viewing mirrors. Beautiful marble and travertine stone finishing. Spacious 2nd bedroom with breathtaking city views, full wall of closets and new hardwood flooring. Office or 3rd bedroom with new custom glass doors for both open feel and privacy. In-unit washer & dryer with built in cabinets. Private, recessed balcony with evening sunset views. Full-amenity first class building with 24 hour doorman, on-site management, Indoor pool, fitness center overlooks park, party room with complete kitchen, 9th floor garden terrace, 28th floor terrace with Lake and Millenium Park views for entertaining or relaxing with friends, convenient dog run, storage, Direct Pedway access from building and more! Go shopping at Macy's without ever needing to brave the windy city weather! Parking space available at $200 per month. Minimum one year lease per rules and regs. Totally painted and refreshed with current decorating. Updated "white washed" hardwood floors. This is true city living at its finest!

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO