12715 Wild Rye Court #D

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnificent 2017 NEWER construction 3 bedrooms ready to move-in executive townhouse in sought after Grande Park with open floor plan...

764 Colorado Court

Spacious 3 bedroom available for rent in Carol Stream's Newport Village! Open Floor plan ~ 1 Car attached garage ~ Extra parking nearby ~ two separate patio doors leading out to the backyard, one off of the kitchen and one off of the living room ~ Close to all of the amenities- Clubhouse, Pool, Park, Tennis court and Basketball courts. This home is available now and pets are allowed! $50 application fee for anyone over 18, link to apply is under additional information, please submit all required documents when applying. View the showcase, take the 3D Tour or watch the drone video.
810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

Attention great tenants! Live in the Summit Creek subdivision now! Bright and cheery end unit, two Master bedroom : upper level and lower level. Bay window in the kitchen. All appliances provided. Oversize attached 2.5 car garage! One minute from 59 and three minutes from I55. Grade School & Shopping Directly Across the Street. Shopping is a stone throw away. You'll love it!
670 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and good natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
916 N Boxwood Drive #B

3br townhouse / 1.1 bath with full basement. Wonderful spacious kitchen features modern cabinets with beautiful granite counter tops, double door refrigerator and SS appliances. Large living and dining rooms provide plenty of space for enjoyment with walk out access to a private back yard featuring a brick patio. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. Plenty of closets. Second floor features include a master suite, plus two bedrooms, and a bathroom with a bathtub. Ready to move in! Great location! Award winning school district 214 w/ Hersey High. Close to Randhurst shopping center, Costco, Home Depot, pharmacies, restaurants, Metra transportation, parks, etc. Dedicated parking space in front of the unit. This won't last!
1636 S 50th Court #5

Beautiful remodeled second floor apartment just a few blocks away from the pink line! This spacious 2 bedroom features refinished hard wood floors, remodeled bathroom, and a gorgeous kitchen with Quartz counters, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. This unit also features an unheated private porch area with great storage space. Rent includes heat and water! Coin operated washer and dryer in heated basement area. All applicants over 18 must submit application. Credit and background checks will be required if applicant is selected.
3076 N Haussen Court #2

Top floor 2B 1B unit on a quiet tree-lined street in Avondale available NOW!!! This charming unit has hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, a south-facing living room, both bedrooms feature ample space for a queen bed, tiled bathroom, central A/C, and heat. In building laundry. Pets are permitted and parking is available for an additional fee.
130 N GARLAND Court #4802

Stunning high-floor condo with incredible views of city & sunsets from floor-to-ceiling windows in this spacious open concept 3 bedroom or 2BR +den (with glass custom doors), 2 bathroom condo at the Heritage!! Option to RENT UNFURNISHED or TOTALLY FURNISHED with nothing to do but move-in. Open living room with gas fireplace and dining area. Newly finished Hardwood floors throughout. Giant closets and custom roller shades throughout. Chef's kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters & breakfast bar open to the living room. Large master suite and lovely master bathroom, with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower with custom glass doors, Built-in closet organizers, and fold-out full length viewing mirrors. Beautiful marble and travertine stone finishing. Spacious 2nd bedroom with breathtaking city views, full wall of closets and new hardwood flooring. Office or 3rd bedroom with new custom glass doors for both open feel and privacy. In-unit washer & dryer with built in cabinets. Private, recessed balcony with evening sunset views. Full-amenity first class building with 24 hour doorman, on-site management, Indoor pool, fitness center overlooks park, party room with complete kitchen, 9th floor garden terrace, 28th floor terrace with Lake and Millenium Park views for entertaining or relaxing with friends, convenient dog run, storage, Direct Pedway access from building and more! Go shopping at Macy's without ever needing to brave the windy city weather! Parking space available at $200 per month. Minimum one year lease per rules and regs. Totally painted and refreshed with current decorating. Updated "white washed" hardwood floors. This is true city living at its finest!
219 OAK KNOLL Court #C2

Amazing remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom 2nd floor home!! Come see everything that is 3 years old: Stainless steel appliances, counters, sink, faucet, carpeting, recently remodeled bathroom with new shower tiles and freshly painted. This 2nd floor unit also has a fireplace in the living room, NEW washer and gas dryer in the unit, attached one car garage and balcony with nice view. Recently painted and newer carpeting for any renters!! Complex has an outdoor pool, clubhouse and park for kids. Exterior maintenance is included. Minimum 700 credit score and monthly NET income of $4600 required by the owners. Owners want a 1 1/2 year lease, no pets allowed, so please don't call or show if your clients want a 1 year lease or have pets.
1265 Marywood Court

Freshly painted throughout! New kitchen cabinets and countertops! New lighting and ceiling fan! New toilets and updated vanity with vinyl plank flooring installed on first floor and carpeting on 2nd floor. 2 parking stalls reserved for resident. Resident pays electric and water bill only. Close to I88 expressway and walking distance to shops and gas stations. Small storage closet under stairwell with 1/2 half on first floor. Laundry closet with washer/dryer use included. Available today! FICO score of 600+ and NET income of $4200/mo or more to qualify with no previous evictions.
162 SHERWOOD Court

Spacious and beautiful end-unit townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac in Pembrook Estate subdivision. Private entrance, gorgeous cathedral ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Mullioned windows offer loads of natural lighting! Living room opens to the formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, and a sliding door to the beautifully maintained back patio. Upstairs, the 3 bedrooms offer plenty of closet space, ceiling fans in each room, and neutral off-white carpet. Master bedroom features an ensuite bath with double sink vanity. Second floor laundry, too! 2-car attached garage. Great location with easy access to expressways. Lake Park School District. Walking distance to Schaumburg Metra station. Don't miss this one!
605 Littleton Trail

This 3 bedroom,two story townhome with two car attached garage is ready for the new tenants. Welccoming entry foyer opens to 2 story living room and dining roomwith a sliding door to the outside patio. Spacious kitchen with island/breakfast bar and large pantry. Newer laminate floor in the kitchen and carpet in the living room. Front load washer and dryer in the laundry room next to it. Generous size master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. Second full bathroom on the second level ,close to 2nd and 3rd bedrooms.Fresh paint and just cleaned carpet on all second floor. Pets are allowed with breed and weight restriction.Easy to show.
625 Schumann Street

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Floor Plan w/ Den/Office/ Possible 3rd Bedroom. Also a Sun Filled Sunroom. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Tons of Storage and 2 Car Garage. Patio to Enjoy the Views of Nature, Window Treatments, Truly Move-In-Ready. Tenant will have access to Pool, Clubhouse and Exercise Facility. Close to Woodstock Square for Dining and Shopping. All Tenants 18 yrs. and over will need to submit to a Background and Credit Check through My Smart Move , at Tenants expense of $40 per person. Unit is Available Immediately.
219 E Big Horn Drive

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage located in the Deer Point Trails subdivision in Hainesville with Grayslake schools! This is a very nice and convenient location! Ready to Go quad level floor plan! Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen! A large finished basement with an additional bedroom or office!
1931 Tamahawk Lane #0

BEAUTIFUL END UNIT 2 Story townhome feels like a home! wonderful oak STAIRCASE! all new FLOORING and kitchen fully applianced, BIG Master bedroom with lots of light! walking distance to NEUQUA H.S. READY TO MOVE! Pets not allowed and Smoker not allowed.
101 Holmes Way

Bright, beautiful end unit with 2-story family room, cozy fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, skylight, recessed lighting, Jacuzzi, and dual bathroom sink. 2nd floor washer/dryer. Well maintained subdivision loaded with amenities; swimming pools, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, kids' playgrounds and scenic walk/running paths. Close to shopping centers, highways and restaurants. Pets allowed at additional $150/month/pet. Credit/background check are required. Income requirement: At least 2.5 x Monthly Rent. Credit Score requirement: 700 or better. Available immediately.
614 Dunham Road

Charming Heather Ridge 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome, vaulted ceiling and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Generously sized master bedroom enjoys railing overlook to the great room and private balcony - perfect for morning coffee! The full bath upstairs offers an large vanity and tub/shower combo. TONS of closet space! Second floor laundry room comes complete with stackable washer & dryer. One car detached garage steps from unit. Desirable golf course community includes resident & guest only pool, playground, tennis courts and clubhouse. lawn care, snow removal, water, security, trash removal, and beautiful grounds.
726 Roger Avenue #0

Charming home in Kenilworth, walking distance to everything! 3 Bedrooms- 2.1 baths plus tandem/bonus room/office on the second floor. Lovely sunroom overlooking beautiful yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Large basement with delightful rec room with fireplace. Plenty of storage! Large private yard.
700 N Stone Avenue

Welcome to the HARDING WOODS AREA of La Grange Park. This Cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Ranch Home is adjacent to Stone-Monroe Park and is in a Mature Tree Neighborhood. This Rental is for SHORT TERM ONLY (6 Months or Less)!!! A couple of Spacious Bedrooms, a HUGE Living Room, a Dining Room flowing into both the kitchen and Living Room is the Hub of this home as it also connects to the Laundry Room, 3rd Bedroom, Garage, and Rear Yard. The Yard has an Enclosed Porch (See photos; not heated), two patios; one on the East and one on the West having paver bricks leading to the West Side Yard. The Driveway leads to the 1 Car Garage & 1 Car Carport. The Side yard features a Patio perfect for Entertaining accessible from the Dining Room/Kitchen as well, a nice Green Yard privacy bushes. A+ Prime Location, Mature Trees, adjacent to Stone-Monroe Park, 1/2 mile to Memorial Park, 1/2 mile from Ogden Avenue Elementary School, 1/2 mile from Park Junior High School, 1 mile to Lyons Township High School North Campus (Juniors & Seniors), 1 3/4 mile to Lyons Township High School South Campus (Freshman & Sophomores), and 2 Blocks from Salt Creek Forest Preserve Biking/Walking Trails, 1 mile to Metra Train & Downtown La Grange Shopping and Restaurants.
655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60637

Amazing New Development! Be the first to live in this completely redesigned 4 bedroom luxury unit. Features include hardwood flooring, generous bedroom sizes, finely tiled bath, recessed and fine fixture lighting, central air conditioning, ceiling fan and a high efficiency heating system. New modern kitchen with 42" soft-close white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, backsplash, double sinks, island with seating and an all stainless steel appliance package. Dining room, laundry and gated yard space. Easy access to public transportation, parks and shopping. Minimum $5,400 per month in household income with no evictions and good payment history required. $65 per adult 18+ to apply. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
