1325 Elgin Avenue #2R

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReally nice clean spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath on a beautiful tree lined street. A place...

810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

Attention great tenants! Live in the Summit Creek subdivision now! Bright and cheery end unit, two Master bedroom : upper level and lower level. Bay window in the kitchen. All appliances provided. Oversize attached 2.5 car garage! One minute from 59 and three minutes from I55. Grade School & Shopping Directly Across the Street. Shopping is a stone throw away. You'll love it!
670 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and good natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
625 Schumann Street

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Floor Plan w/ Den/Office/ Possible 3rd Bedroom. Also a Sun Filled Sunroom. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Tons of Storage and 2 Car Garage. Patio to Enjoy the Views of Nature, Window Treatments, Truly Move-In-Ready. Tenant will have access to Pool, Clubhouse and Exercise Facility. Close to Woodstock Square for Dining and Shopping. All Tenants 18 yrs. and over will need to submit to a Background and Credit Check through My Smart Move , at Tenants expense of $40 per person. Unit is Available Immediately.
764 Colorado Court

Spacious 3 bedroom available for rent in Carol Stream's Newport Village! Open Floor plan ~ 1 Car attached garage ~ Extra parking nearby ~ two separate patio doors leading out to the backyard, one off of the kitchen and one off of the living room ~ Close to all of the amenities- Clubhouse, Pool, Park, Tennis court and Basketball courts. This home is available now and pets are allowed! $50 application fee for anyone over 18, link to apply is under additional information, please submit all required documents when applying. View the showcase, take the 3D Tour or watch the drone video.
518 W Diversey Parkway #1N

Available ASAP! ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13MONTH LEASE!! For new tenants only. Super spacious 950sqft elevated first floor (i.e. up one flight of stairs) 1bed on Diversey & Pine Grove! Heat, water and cooking gas included. No security deposit or move in fee! Cats ok with no fees. Landlord requires good credit. Newer windows. Hardwood throughout. Laundry in same tier, so you don't have to go outside to access! 1.25 to wash and 1.00 to dry. Easy to show!!
25 W Graham Avenue

Private three bedroom home, located close to everything yet on a quiet tree-lined street in award winning school district. Updates include luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and granite bath vanity. Full home painted in modern grey color scheme. Washer Dryer included. Huge yard with patio for your family to enjoy! Can be shown any time at your convenience! 12 month lease. Minimum 610 Credit Score, and combined monthly income of adult occupants of at least 3x the rent. Can be shown any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Agent has Ownership Interest.
2113 W North Avenue #1E

Location! Space! Value! Rarely available beautiful home with vintage charm, modern conveniences, and a HUGE south facing outdoor patio. Features include updated kitchen and bathroom, separate dining and living rooms, 10' ceilings, modern hardwood, custom millwork, loads of natural light. Recently renovated kitchen has 42' cabinets, SS appliances, and smart storage, and space for a table and chairs. Updated bathroom is complete with jacuzzi tub. Both bedrooms will accommodate a king or queen size beds with plenty of additional room for storage or an office nook. A bonus walk-in closet which can be used as another closet or pantry. Windows are new and help keep monthly utility costs low. Laundry on site. Easy street parking. Rent includes water and bike storage. Two blocks away from Damen Blue line, 6 corners, Big Star, 606 Trail, and all of the hot spots in Bucktown and Wicker Park. Welcome home!
299 N Dunton Avenue #215

Floor to Ceiling Windows!!! Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
647 E South Broadway Avenue #2

Well maintained, recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath now available in the heart of Lombard. Not a large complex, this building has just 3 other units, and is right next to the IL Prairie Path! Living room, eat in remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. Floors and walls are all in today's modern grey color scheme. Lower level features laundry room and private additional lockable storage unit included with your lease for all of your toys! Outdoors will feature screened gazebo for tenant use in spring / summer. Handicap ramp access in rear. Owner pays trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Qualifications include minimum credit score of 610 and combined income of adult occupants of at least 3x the monthly rent. Call, Text, or Email for showing, can be done any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Real Estate Agent has ownership interest.
344B Elm Place

Wonderfully cozy standalone 2-bedroom, 1-bath coach house in fabulous in-town location near the train, shops, restaurants & lake. One parking space in the shared attached garage + one in the driveway directly behind it (effectively tandem spots with one of the cars garaged). Pets will be approved on a case-by-case basis; the security deposit is $3000 if a pet is approved. Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, and water. Renter is responsible for gas, electricity, and scavenger. Dedicated laundry with full-size washer & dryer. A terrific place to call home in an A++ location.
219 E Big Horn Drive

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage located in the Deer Point Trails subdivision in Hainesville with Grayslake schools! This is a very nice and convenient location! Ready to Go quad level floor plan! Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen! A large finished basement with an additional bedroom or office!
Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

Test out the neighborhood with this open and bright southeast 2 bedroom 2 bath SUBLET available from 1/1/22 - 6/30/22 with the option to extend the lease with the property management company. Extra large common area with kitchen island and room for a large kitchen table, sectional couch, desk and even your peloton! Laundry in unit and split bedroom floorplan. Primary suite has plenty of room for a king sized bed with en suite bathroom and large walk-thru closet. Both bedrooms enclosed. Balcony with room for a gas grill and sunny south facing for all those plant lovers! Parking for two cars is included in the rent as is basic cable with HBO. Building amenities include a 24hr door staff, business center, recently remodeled fitness center, roof deck, bike room & dry cleaners. Electric vehicle charging also available in garage. No smoking or pets please.
316 W Park Avenue #B

Come check out this beautiful two bedroom apartment. Fully updated and ready for a new tenant. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove provided with the unit. Tenant responsible for utilities.
34 S Kensington Avenue #2

Welcome home to these stunning walk-to-town apartments in the center of both the business and historic districts of Downtown La Grange! Vibrant restaurants, bars and shops are steps from your front door! Beautiful vintage building is fully rehabbed to fit your modern day needs. Building features renovated 2 bed/1 bath units, with new everything! Every unit is sun-drenched and move-in ready! Commuter's dream just steps to the train! Gas, Water and one outdoor parking spot included in rent. Coin laundry on-site. Cats are okay. Available for immediate occupancy!
1931 Tamahawk Lane #0

BEAUTIFUL END UNIT 2 Story townhome feels like a home! wonderful oak STAIRCASE! all new FLOORING and kitchen fully applianced, BIG Master bedroom with lots of light! walking distance to NEUQUA H.S. READY TO MOVE! Pets not allowed and Smoker not allowed.
16580 Newark Road

Charming Farmhouse in the country but still close to highways, shopping etc. Great Newark Schools. Three bedroom, 1.5 bath, nice kitchen and living room with beautiful hardwood floors. 2 car garage and large yard. LL will not allow pets, no smoking, credit and background check required for anyone over 18. Maximum number of people. minimum 1 year lease.
2500 Light Road #212

Come take a look at this great 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Oswego community!, open living space, great closet space in both bedrooms, stacked washer and dryer in unit, Close to shopping and other amenities. Measurements are approximate.
530 W Barry Avenue #4F

You can't beat this FANTASTIC LOCATION at Barry and Broadway near Mariano's, XSport Fitness, Trader Joe's, bars, restaurants, CTA, lakefront. SUNNY studio apartment in well kept mid-rise condo building with ELEVATOR. This unit features a SOUTH facing view for some great sunlight, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, breakfast bar and a BALCONY! Hardwood floors throughout and AC unit in living room. Laundry in the building. HEAT, WATER, BASIC INTERNET INCLUDED. NO Security Deposit! $500 move in fee. This unit is a huge value for the price!
8415 Monticello Avenue #2

Fresh on the market! This large 2 bedroom just got some new updates and is ready for a new tenant! Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with bay windows and decorative fireplace! Separate formal dining room and nicely updated kitchen to whip up meals for your family or guests. 2 large bedrooms that easily accommodate queen size beds plus furniture. Clean, modern bathroom. Out the back door you have your very own porch! Coin operated laundry is on site. Heat and water is included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric and cable/internet. 1 storage locker and 1 garage parking space is included in the rent! Up to cats and/or 1 small dog 25lbs and under ok with pet fee! Call to setup a showing!
1319 N Maplewood Avenue #3

Natural light floods this brand new beautiful condo! 1371 sq ft. 2 bed/2bath plus den! Beautiful large window in living room, 10ft ceilings, & wains coating add character to this home. Features all new hardwood floors, windows, individual central heat/air, high-efficiency furnaces & water tanks, electrical, fans & light fixtures. Smart and perfect for entertaining layout with living / dining combo, designer kitchen w/ granite counter tops, Euro-style cabinets, SS appliances, disposal, & breakfast bar, a master suite with gorgeous bath and massive closet, a second bedroom and beautiful bath with cabinet style vanity, mosaic tiles, and designer finishes, washer/dryer room, and storage! Garage parking available $100/mo & backyard in back. Must see!
