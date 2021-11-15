ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Opinion: We have been shirking our duty to end violence

By Amanda Dickson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Today I find myself noticing a pattern of increased anger and violence – in school, on planes, in school board meetings, online. I believe they are connected, and I believe the cure is the same in each instance – remembering our duty to end violence....

Missoulian

Opinion: Veterans for Peace opposes violence

As members of Veterans for Peace VFP, we anxiously await each year’s Defense Department budget announcement. Expectations of sharp increases this year did not disappoint, with an increase of $36 billion in a $776 billion budget. Independent journalists and experts in defense policy matters see this as part of a seamless trend of corporate America (the tail) wagging Washington (the dog), although it can often be confusing as to who wags who.
MILITARY
Miami Herald

Florida and US must end disgraceful discrimination and violence against Black immigrants | Opinion

Recent images of angry white men on horseback, whirling reins like whips, pursuing and grabbing terrified Black men shocked many Americans. If a person channel surfing had landed on that image, they might have thought they were watching a feature film about pre-Civil War days when vicious agents of Southern enslavers hunted desperate Black men and women fleeing slavery. It was a haunting scene right out of the most deplorable chapters in U.S. history.
FLORIDA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Did Rittenhouse fire his weapon in self-defense? Utah lawyer weighs in.

SALT LAKE CITY — A jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin is deciding the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, who is accused of killing two men and injuring a third during a protest over a police shooting on Aug. 25 last year. Rittenhouse claims he fired his weapon, a AR-15-style rifle, in self-defense when he fatally shot Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36.
UTAH STATE
The Atascadero News

Opinion: “Are We There Yet?”

As the father of four children, now grown-up, I look back upon the days of long road trips, usually the result of another change of duty stations ordered by the military. Almost always, they involved not short hops but cross-country endurance trips, coast-to-coast or overseas assignments. The latter were often tacked on to a previous cross-country venture. The small voice of at least one child asking “are we there yet” was a daily refrain, especially as all of us were usually crowded into a mini-van packed to the gunnels with luggage and our Labrador Retriever squeezed between the back-seat and our front seats, occasionally attempting to happily hang her head out the window as far as possible without falling out of the car. No doubt she had a fondness for bugs as she must have caught a few thousand in her teeth over the years of traveling with our family circus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
eaglenationonline.com

Opinion: Astroworld’s tragedy could have been prevented

Nine people dead. 17 hospitalized. Unacceptable. Avoidable. Every social media platform lately has been flooded with headlines and stories about rapper and Houston native Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest. Whether that be one of roughly 50,000 attendees’ experiences, other people’s opinions or news articles, every aspect of the festival seems to be all that is being talked about in the entertainment and music industry.
ACCIDENTS
nsjonline.com

GINGRICH: We have been here before

Americans are eager and ready to talk about the good things we can do to make all of our lives much happier, freer, and more prosperous. The 2021 elections are indicative of this. Republicans made important gains in the elections last week — particularly Glenn Youngkin’s election as Governor of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
michiganchronicle.com

Judge Dismisses Another Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

