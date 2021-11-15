Opinion: We have been shirking our duty to end violence

As the father of four children, now grown-up, I look back upon the days of long road trips, usually the result of another change of duty stations ordered by the military. Almost always, they involved not short hops but cross-country endurance trips, coast-to-coast or overseas assignments. The latter were often tacked on to a previous cross-country venture. The small voice of at least one child asking “are we there yet” was a daily refrain, especially as all of us were usually crowded into a mini-van packed to the gunnels with luggage and our Labrador Retriever squeezed between the back-seat and our front seats, occasionally attempting to happily hang her head out the window as far as possible without falling out of the car. No doubt she had a fondness for bugs as she must have caught a few thousand in her teeth over the years of traveling with our family circus.

