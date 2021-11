Magnus Sheffield is a bit of an enigma. He’s one of America’s most exciting young road talents, yet has a comparative paucity of race days on his calendar. He’s also the junior individual pursuit world record holder with a time of 3-06.447 and is pencilled in to be a defining figurehead in the American team pursuit squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics, yet has barely ever raced on the track.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO