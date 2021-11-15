ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chic Book Club: A New Novel Based On Louis Vuitton’s Teen Years

By Eddie Roche
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the perfect pressie for the hardcore Louis Vuitton loyalist in your life: a new novel based on the legendary Louis Vuitton’s teen years is out. “Louis Vuitton, L’audacieux,” is written by Caroline Bongrand, the former editor in chief of L’Officiel. The author already has several books under her belt including...

