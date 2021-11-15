ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

A manufactured border crisis puts Belarus back in the spotlight

By Editorials
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutrage among European Union officials who say Belarus is deliberately trying to flood Middle Eastern migrants into Poland and Lithuania reached new heights Monday, with the EU announcing it will sanction airlines that arranged special deals to fly the migrants into Belarus in recent months. The announcement comes after...

www.washingtontimes.com

Washington State
Reuters

Ukrainian president says ties to Turkey making army stronger after speaking to Erdogan

KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and said bilateral ties had made their armies stronger. Ukraine has bought and deployed Turkish drones in the war against Russian-backed forces in its eastern Donbass region, angering Russia. Russia's subsequent troop movements on Ukraine's borders have sparked concern in the West.
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
Alexander Lukashenko
Vladimir Putin
Josep Borrell
AFP

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
CNBC

The world is worried Putin is about to invade Ukraine. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
wibqam.com

Unnamed migrant buried near Belarus border by Polish Tatars

BOHONIKI, Poland (Reuters) – In a grave decorated with branches and surrounded by stones, an unnamed migrant was laid to rest in a Muslim cemetery in north east Poland on Thursday, a recent victim of a migrant crisis on the country’s border with Belarus but not the last. The funeral...
TheConversationAU

Is the Belarus migrant crisis a 'new type of war'? A conflict expert explains

For months, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of using illegal migrants as a tool to punish the European Union for imposing sanctions on his regime. In July, Belarus loosened its restrictions on visas and increased flights on its state-run airline from the Middle East, allowing thousands of would-be migrants to arrive from Iraq, Syria and other countries. Belarusian security forces then funnelled the migrants to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – all members of the European Union – and even gave them wire cutters to breach the fences. In recent weeks, the situation has grown...
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
Europe
Berlin, DE
Poland
Syria
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
AFP

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus announced talks Wednesday with the EU over thousands of migrants massed at the Polish border, a volatile crisis the West says is President Alexander Lukashenko's revenge for sanctions on his regime. "We have to prepare for months or even years," The West has accused Belarus of luring thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Syria, with the promise of an easy crossing into the EU and then forcing them to stay at the border.
Reuters

France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European...
The Independent

Top EU court hits Hungary over 'Stop Soros' migrant law

The European Union’s top court ruled Tuesday that Hungary broke EU law by making it a criminal offense for people or organizations to help migrants and refugees apply for asylum, in a new legal blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government.Hungary erected a razor-wire barrier on its border with Serbia and Croatia in 2015 as well over 1 million people, most fleeing conflict in Syria, entered the EU, often from Turkey via Greece. Tens of thousands moved north, deeper into the EU, in search of sanctuary and better lives.As more people arrived, Orban began to accuse Hungarian-born U.S....
