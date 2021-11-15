ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1997 Troy Rd

Cover picture for the articleGREAT LOCATION !!!!! Only minutes to Zions X Roads. 4 Bedrooms. Paved driveway. Whole house generator. Newer Heat Pump. Office could serve as fifth bedroom. Level 8 acre lot, mostly hardwoods. Three out-buildings; 24 x 24 two car...

1606 N Broadway

Awesome Value & Great Location on Lovely Block in the City just Down from Johns Hopkins & Kennedy Krieger Institute. Traditional Baltimore Marble Stairs Welcome You Home. 3 Generously Sized Bedrooms 2 Full Baths and 2 half baths. Newly Kitchen with , Granite Counters, Built in Microwave and Gas Stove. Spacious Separate Dining Room, great for entertaining. Finished Basement offers Full Height and Great Storage options. Fenced Back Yard perfect for seasonal enjoyment and offers potential additional off street parking from alleyway. Don't miss out, schedule your appointment today.
2820 E Baltimore Street

SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath END of Group BRICK Town Home in Patterson Park * Features include an eat in kitchen * French doors * Arched doorways * Hardwood floors * stamped tin ceiling in the dining room * Two bedrooms one FULL bath and laundry on upper level 1 and Two bedrooms and one FULL bath on Upper level 2 * Fenced yard * This a great opportunity for a home owner to customize the home to their desire or an investor to renovate!
1235 N Bond Street

The entire home has been recently renovated throughout using upscale finishes, fixtures, and appliances. Recent mechanical equipment including HVAC, windows, plumbing, and electric have been added. Out back you will find an extra large fenced in concrete parking pad for ease of coming and going. The home is in a great location that allows quick and easy access to downtown Baltimore, minutes away from Canton and all points north of the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
1122 Seminole Avenue

CHARMING AND SPACIOUS PORCH FRONT ROWHOME WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS AND OFF STREET PARKING! Features include hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room, separate dining room, and a galley kitchen. The upper level offers 3 large bedrooms and 1 full bath, and the basement is finished with a large family room, laundry area, and full bath. There is an inviting front porch, large fenced yard, AND off street parking! Estate Sale - property is being sold As-Is!
6321 Deer Ridge Trail Court

This End-Unit Townhome in the Highgrove Estate Community has it all! Designer finishes & distinguished charm! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, center island, decorative custom backsplash & new stainless steel appliances! Newly installed hardwood flooring through-out entire home! Spacious dining area with chair rail & chic frosted-glass chandelier! Breakfast area accented with lighted ceiling fan! Custom crown molding throughout! Fully renovated upper bathroom with custom ceramic tile! Inviting & private huge deck off the kitchen with Trex decking, custom solar lighting, & under deck aluminum roof to protect from rain/water coming through to lower level patio-perfect for cooking out & entertaining! The lower level walks out to a cozy custom stamped patio offering the utmost privacy-perfect for relaxing! Furnace, A/C, & water heater just 3 years new! Steam humidifier, ionic dust allergy sensor installed on furnace with-in 1 year! Newer roof & gutter guards! 1 car garage with new garage opener! A commuter+GGs dream-just minutes to the Franconia Springfield Metro! A must see to appreciate!
LAKE RIDGE, VA
110 Hedgewood Drive

Bright, spacious single family with 4 bedrooms and three full baths. Move-in ready! New roof. New windows. Fresh paint. Re-surfaced hardwood on the main level and LVP floor on lower level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top. Upgraded three full bathrooms. Huge basement with Recreation area, one bedroom and one full bathroom. Copper pipes for the plumbing. Close to UMCP campus, Metro Greenbelt station, USDA, FDA, I-95 and I-495, restaurants and shopping.
4130 Baker Lane

Calling all investors or buyers looking for sweat equity!! Great opportunity to own a classic brick rancher that can be customized to your liking in Perry Hall! Living room has tons of potential with its corner fireplace and airy windows throughout. Hardwoods are in phenomenal shape! Brand new roof with new gutter guards and chimney caps. New hot water heater. Expansive unfinished lower level is the perfect blank canvas ready to be tailored to your tastes and desires with its high ceilings, full bath rough-in and space that could accommodate many possibilities for an additional bedroom, storage, rec space, den, home office and more! Large backyard is an entertainer+GGs delight that would be perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Home is being sold "as is," condition. Close to shopping, recreation, parks, schools and all major highways. Truly an investors dream to flip or flip and hold or a buyer's dream to create their dream home!!!
REAL ESTATE
1517 Edgewood Road

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 11/30/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/2/2021 @ 11:10 AM. TO BE SOLD WITH 1503, 1507, 1509, 1511, 1513, 1515, AND 1505 EDGEWOOD RD. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $30,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. ATTENTION INVESTORS 8 adjacent parcels with a combined total of +/- 1.98 Acres located in the Edgwood area of Harford County. JUST MINUTES from many attractions, including Edgewater Park, Edgewater Village Shopping Center, and Cunion Field. Easy access to major traffic arteries I-95 (John F Kennedy Memorial Hwy), Veterans Memorial Hwy, MD Route 40 (Pulaski Hwy), and Philadelphia Rd. Don't miss this Rare Opportunity in Harford County! Vacant parcels of land.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Economy
Real Estate
15 Cherry Bend Court

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome is ready for you! With fresh paint and new/updated flooring it is move in ready! This home participates in the Tesla Panel Program with a 20 year lease (transferable to the new owner) with full warranty and performance guaranteed. We have all the information needed to pass along to the new owners to help save a lot of money on the monthly energy bill.
14463 Turin Lane

You will love this extensively remodeled one of a kind condo in the charming community of The Meadows! Gourmet kitchen has been reconfigured to an open concept with island, which is ideal for morning breakfast. Kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and beautiful backsplash. Freshly painted with new engineered vinyl plank flooring throughout. Property features two generously sized bedrooms and luxurious bathroom with a dual vanity. Spacious patio is perfect for relaxing. HVAC and water heater have been replaced within the past three years. Commuters dream with easy access to RT 29, RT 28, RT 66, and Dulles Airport. Minutes from shopping and dining!
MLS
309 S Collington Avenue

Welcome home to this stunning completely updated 4 level townhome in the highly sought after Upper Fells Point. The spacious open main level is ideal for modern living and stunning hardwood floors, sun drenched windows, recessed lighting and brand new fresh paint adorn this meticulously maintained home. Prepare your favorite chef inspired meals in the gourmet kitchen equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and a breakfast bar. Ascend upstairs where two sizable bedrooms and two luxurious tile full bathrooms complete the second level. Tranquility awaits you in the primary suite on the top level featuring a sun filled bedroom, a designer spa bathroom and a cozy den perfect for unwinding after a long day. Enjoy the best of city living with a two level rooftop deck with breathtaking views of Baltimore. Renovated in 2018 with remarkable details throughout.
REAL ESTATE
623 Greysands Lane

A MUST SEE Hometown Charmer in Purcellville!!! This dynamite SF home offers over 3,500sf of Finished Space with 5 Bedrooms [no typo!] and 3.5 Bathrooms PLUS a fully Finished LL with Expansive Storage Room AND Walk Out Condition to a Large Yard w/ Custom Stamped Concrete Patio, Boxed Gardens, New Composite Deck and Access to the TRUCK SIZE 2 car Garage: 20+GG6+G- deep by 20+GG7+G- wide with an 8+GG SINGLE Garage door offering 7+GG8+G- of Clearance ** So many EXTERIOR finishes and features to make note of and here are just a few: Hardiboard Exterior Siding NOT Vinyl, Covered Portico Entry w/ Stone Accents, Mature Trees and Refreshed Landscape Beds, Custom 3-4 car Wide Driveway, Professionally Power Washed Exterior, Professionally Cleaned Windows and Recently painted Exterior Trim and Fence w/ 2 Gates ** INSIDE boasts an Exceptional foyer with Hardwood Flooring that Extends throughout the Main lvl ** Pretty Glass French doors flank the Left Side of the Foyer and Open into the Office featuring hardwood flooring and large windows overlooking the charming Streetscape** Across the foyer is the Formal living room also accented with hardwood flooring, front windows with Blinds and Opens into the Formal Dining room featuring an ORB chandelier and twin Side windows **Further along is the Gourmet Kitchen with endless Counter space, an abundance of Cabinetry, a Large center island that is free of any cooking equipment or sink [hooray!!!] and ample Recessed Lighting** Enjoy the Double Door reach in food pantry and oversized eat in Kitchen area that offers access to the Deck with stairs to the backyard ** The Great Room features Walls of windows and a Pellet stove which is seasonally perfect! Rounding off the main level is a Half Bathroom and Walk In Closet ** The UPPER LEVEL features: an Oversized Owners Suite w/ Cathedral Ceiling and a lighted CF, Rear Wall of Windows, Large Walk In Closet and Access to the Ensuite Owners Bath Featuring: Soaking Tub, Double Sink Vanity, Standing Shower, Private H20 closet and Linen Closet ** Down the Hall 3 Additional Bedrooms share the Dual Area Bath, Plus a walk-in Laundry Room and Linen Closet round off the Bedroom Lvl ** The LOWER LEVEL features: Frieze Carpeting, a Finished Rec Room w/ 7.1 surround sound pre-wire and Access to the Stamped Concrete Patio and Pretty Yard ** Additional finished space includes: Bedroom #5 w/ double reach in closets, CF and 2 Full Size Windows w/ Blinds** Full Bathroom #3 w/ Shower and Understair Storage PLUS a large Storage Room ** A truly Outstanding Home Design!!! ** All of this is JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN PURCELLVILLE and Route 7 ** Village Case HOA Includes: Trash and Recycling Program, Snow Removal from all Private Streets, Pocket Park and Active Recreation Field, Playspace at the Village Green, Street and Sidewalk Maintenance, Common Area Maintenance and Landscaping, Curb and Gutter, Historically Designed Street Signage and a Decorative Bus Stop with Bench ** School Pyramid: Emerick ES, Blue Ridge MS, Loudoun Valley HS **
REAL ESTATE
1620 Allison Street NW

Welcome Home to this Stunning most astonishing fully renovated home with an array of natural light and warmth. This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is elegantly designed with hardwood floors, two fireplaces 1 gas fireplace and 1 electric, and recessed lighting throughout. The Gourmet Kitchen features luxurious Quartz Countertops, abundance of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including a dream double oven, waterfall island and built-in wine cooler. Warm cozy Spacious Living in the Dining and Family rooms. Gracious primary Bedroom Suite hosts an absolutely amazing wrap-around staircase for your private LOFT, spacious walk-in closet, private designer bathroom with stand alone designer tub, dual sink vanity and marble shower. The Upper level includes bedrooms with tons of natural light, a beautiful private deck and it's very own wash and dryer. The lower level features a beautiful living room w/ an electric fireplace, Built-In Wet Bar Microwave /Mini-Fridge, 2/Bed 1/bath designer bathroom, private laundry with rental potential or in law suite as it features it+GGs separate front and rear entrances. This home also includes a beautifully landscaped yard great for entertaining, 2 secured car garage and dual zoned Carrier HVAC system. Conveniently located steps from Rock Creek Park and close proximity to public transportation and all of the amenities that Crestwood has to offerThis Beauty Has all of the Bells and Whistles. Make this home yours, It will not last long..
REAL ESTATE
402 Bayside Drive

Introducing 402 Bayside Dr. in the desirable water oriented neighborhood of Inverness - Dundalk. Wonderful design meets high-level functionality in this lovely all-new home. This professionally designed home was planned for the way you live today and situated on an amazing large double lot. The kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances along with soft close kitchen cabinets. The main floor offers hardwood floors throughout, a master bedroom with a French door to provide access to the backyard, full bath with custom ceramic tile flooring and a second bedroom. On the second floor you'll find 2 additional light filled bedrooms with new hardwood floors. Nothing has been missed in this fully renovated home. From a brand new roof, new HVAC, new Water heater, Energy efficient LED lighting and a fully finished basement with full bath, separate laundry, large storage area and outside entrance. This house has it all!
REAL ESTATE
6213 Halsted Avenue

Sunny, chic, and spacious end-unit townhome with plenty of room for everyone, just in time for holiday gatherings! From your two car garage enter the lower level of the home with powder room and bonus room, ideal for a lounge, home office, or fourth bedroom. Upstairs, the open main level is an entertainer's delight with a dream kitchen boasting ample cabinet and counter space, stainless appliances, gas cooking, and large center island. Enjoy memorable meal times in the adjacent dining area and dinners al fresco on the deck, a sizable space for hosting a cookout on a nice day. The living room and another powder room round out this level. Upstairs, your oasis awaits! King-size primary suite featuring walk-in closet and en suite with dual vanity, separate shower, and soaking tub. Two well-proportioned secondary bedrooms, full hall bath, and the laundry room is conveniently located on this level! Excellent location, 15 minute stroll to Addison Rd/Seat Pleasant metro (blue and silver lines), easy access to dining/shopping amenities and commuter routes, and just minutes to DC and National Harbor.
REAL ESTATE
1762 E North Avenue

Opportunity to get in now in South Clifton Park. Tons of potential to rehab this four story, including the basement, townhome located on historic North Avenue. Home is believed to be five bedrooms and one bath. Close to Johns Hopkins, Downtown Baltimore, Federal Hill, Canton, Mount Vernon, and the Inner Harbor. Endless potential is at your footsteps!! Property is Sold As-Is. Buyer to verify all items in the MLS. A +G+Hold Harmless+G- must be signed to show the property. No entry without it. Buy this now!!
BALTIMORE, MD
7527 Courtney Place

Fully renovated, move-in ready, 2-level townhouse in close proximity to many facilities, recreation, walking distance to FedEx Field. Walk in to a freshly painted home with brand new flooring on all levels. Step into a gourmet kitchen with brand-new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. The kitchen overlooks into a formal dining room with abundant natural light. Step out and you have your own private and fenced backyard with fresh grass. Retreat upstairs to a spacious master bedroom with wide closet and master bathroom with brand-new upgrades. The other upper-level bedrooms are equally inviting with brand new carpet and spacious closets with both rooms situated alongside an upgraded additional bathroom. Located close to shopping center, restaurants, doctor's office and much more. Minutes from 495, 95, 295 and easy public transportation to DC.
REAL ESTATE
10164 Clover Glen Drive

Beautiful home in sought after Wendover, sited on a private .92 acre corner lot. The sun-filled interior boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and 3,924 finished square feet over three levels. An entertainer+GGs dream with an open floor plan, formal dining and living room. Bright, updated kitchen with an island opens to an inviting family room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, gas fireplace, and breakfast room. Spacious owner+GGs suite with en suite bath. Sunroom accessing deck with cathedral ceilings and exposed beams, home office, and laundry room are also on the main level. Three additional bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. Finished lower level with a recreation room, exercise room/den, and two large storage rooms, additional storage area under house. Enjoy outdoor living on the deck, flagstone patio, fire pit area, and private back yard surrounded by mature trees. Amazing Vienna location close to Metro, W&OD Trail, restaurants, shopping, and commuter routes.
REAL ESTATE
1312 Poplar Grove Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 11/29/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/1/2021 @ 11:00 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhouse located in the Winchester area.In close proximity to Wilbur H Waters Park, Coppin State University and Gwynns Falls Trail.Easy access to major traffic artery W North Ave.Property is vacant.
WINCHESTER, VA
1021 Arlington Boulevard , #806

UPDATED and SPACIOUS Luxury one-bedroom condo with private corner balcony in the heart of Rosslyn. This is the largest floor plan in the sought after RIVER PLACE community with over $40,000 in upgrades completed. Every detail was considered with this thoughtful renovation to include expanding the kitchen entrance and setting back the built-in shelving in the living area to create more open flow and space. The European set of stainless steel appliances by Haier shine beautifully with quartz countertops and stunning cabinets and backsplash. The flooring is upgraded throughout with high end luxury TILE (not vinyl). Finishing details include all new light fixtures, a contemporary oversized ceiling fan in the bedroom, added cabinetry and custom shelving in the bathroom and hallway closets to maximize storage...to even smaller touches with new light switches and outlet covers. The corner unit location brings in incredible natural light and easy access to the stairwell that takes you just three floors down to a private assigned parking space right outside the door. Walk out onto the private balcony and enjoy the open view of trees, the city and even a clear shot of the Iwo Jima memorial! The monthly condo fee includes utilities and amazing amenities such as a swimming pool, newly renovated gym with sauna and steam rooms, and an entertainment center for residents and their guests. River Place offers full concierge and mail services and an ideal location two blocks from the Rosslyn metro and shopping district, a short walk to Georgetown, minutes to the Pentagon, National Airport and easy access to all major freeways. Come see Unit 806, located in the River Place East Building...it will be worth it!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

