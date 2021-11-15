ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Innovative Ways Municipalities Use GIS

Cover picture for the articleGeographic information systems have long been widely used to solve problems of state and municipal administration. There are many examples of successful and poor implementation of GIS in the practice of the respective bodies. Of course, the effectiveness of using GIS is determined by many factors, and probably, not only by...

High Country News

Professional GIS Services

Custom Geospatial Solutions is available for all of your Geographic Information Systems (GIS) needs. Affordable, flexible and accurate data visualization and analysis for any sized project. Over 10 years of GIS expertise in the environmental consulting field. Broad experience in permitting, alternative energy, habitat conservation plans, data management, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

5 Ways to Boost Sustainable Innovation in Packaging Operations

Gone are the days when packaging was seen as something solely needed to make products safer and easier to handle while also protecting them during storage, transport and delivery. Driven by changing consumer demands and expectations, as well as supply chain efficiency initiatives, packaging has become a a strategic component of the entire supply chain.
AGRICULTURE
sanluisaz.gov

City of San Luis Celebrates GIS Day

San Luis, Arizona – The City of San Luis celebrated Geographic Information System (GIS) Day on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, showcasing how geography and the real-world applications of GIS are making a difference in business, government and society. The City of San Luis, through the Planning and Zoning Department, uses...
SAN LUIS, AZ
the University of Delaware

GIS Day 2021 Online Nov. 17

Students, University faculty and staff, and professionals who work with Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software are invited to join the University of Delaware’s 2021 GIS Day online on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The half-day program will feature four 10-minute lightning talks on interesting uses of GIS, a career panel, networking and...
EDUCATION
labelandnarrowweb.com

GIS appoints new engineering director

GIS (Global Inkjet Systems) has announced the appointment of Steve Williamson to the new position of engineering director. This role brings a high-level focus to the company’s future development roadmap and underlines the company’s core commitment to market-leading product design and continuous R&D. Williamson has over 25 years of related,...
BUSINESS
wateronline.com

Most Water Systems Unprepared For LCRR 120Water Survey Shows

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed the House last week provides $15 billion for the replacement of lead service lines in the country’s drinking water system. This funding is coming just in time, as a new survey shows that the majority of water systems are not ready for the sweeping new regulatory changes governing safe drinking water that are expected to begin December 16, 2021, according to 120Water, the nation’s leading solutions provider for managing lead programs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

A Smarter Way to Use Third Party Data

The importance of third-party data has reached an inflection point as marketers enter a new, more strategic phase in the intelligence collection process. The industry is taking a step back to evaluate how to use the information they are getting in more effective and integrated ways. Triggered initially by the...
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

Execs Remain Optimistic That Innovation is the Way Out

The global economy is still hobbled by supply chain problems, but there is still a great deal of optimism that the electronics industry is creating the tools that will help the world dig itself out of its economic problems. The global economy is still hobbled by supply chain problems, but...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
inforisktoday.com

5 Ways to Implement Successful DevSecOps using IT Automation

Security is a leading issue for most organizations. Even so, traditional security approaches often conflict with agile application development methodologies and DevOps practices. While DevSecOps approaches can bring development, security, and operations teams together, it can be difficult to get started and successfully implement these initiatives. IT automation can help....
SOFTWARE
wateronline.com

Evolving The SWAN 5-Layers To A Circular Framework

Building off the industry accepted tech and distribution network-focused original SWAN 5-Layer Smart Water Model (learn more here), this new circular framework is a result of the evolution of smart water and strategic input provided by diverse, global SWAN Members, and thought leaders. Thank you to all those that contributed their insights to this framework, from across social media to the open innovation sessions held for our global membership!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
islandfreepress.org

Dare County to Celebrate GIS Day on Nov. 17

In celebration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day, which will take place on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Dare County GIS Department has created an Outer Banks Trivia Map. Through the Outer Banks Trivia Map, users will have the chance to explore various locations along the Outer Banks and to...
DARE COUNTY, NC
enr.com

Award of Merit Office/Retail/Mixed Use Innovation One

GENERAL CONTRACTOR/ MEP ENGINEER: J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. Exact Sciences is a Madison, Wis.-based molecular diagnostics and early cancer detection laboratory analysis provider. While the company has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years, they have remained committed to Madison as their home. They partnered with the University Research Park, Valerio Dewalt Train Associates Inc., Potter Lawson Architects and J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. to create a single, amenity-rich space for a headquarters for executives and research and development teams. Among the challenges, Findorff and the excavating contractor had to deal with the heaviest rain recorded in southern Wisconsin in more than a century. More than 6 ft of standing water filled the 45,000-sq-ft excavated parking garage, requiring it to be immediately pumped out. When exterior construction progressed during the winter, a polar vortex brought temperatures of negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit, forcing construction to a temporary halt. Despite the hurdles, the project opened on time and received LEED Silver certification.
MADISON, WI
HackerNoon

The Right Way to Use Git

There is a big difference between a git repository of a mature project and a repository created by an inexperienced developer. As a beginner programmer working on a small project, you won't see much value on your own. It's best to learn git rebase, as it's the most flexible method for editing your commits. Write the commit messages for your work in progress so you can understand at the spot, and later edit them to get the final version. If you want to make a changelog or release info - the inconsistencies will need to be edited before sending it out.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Vanderbilt University News

Join in the GIS Day Program on Nov. 17

Please join us for the annual celebration of GIS Day on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The virtual event will begin at 11:10 a.m. with an introductory session on what a Geographic Information System (GIS) is and how you can use it for a variety of applications. Following this overview, a panel of experts will convene to discuss GIS projects, interests, and careers. The panelists are from a variety of disciplines at Vanderbilt University and elsewhere. Join us to learn about a wide array of GIS applications and bring questions about how you might use GIS in your own work.
TECHNOLOGY
Seattle, Washington

Happy GIS Day, Wednesday, November 17

GIS Day is an annual event celebrating the technology of geographic information systems (GIS) that was initiated by spatial analytics world-leader Esri. For almost 20 years, GIS Day has been a day of gatherings and celebration of the important work done by the GIS community globally. GIS Day is dedicated to showing, teaching, and inspiring others to use GIS technology towards a better world.
SEATTLE, WA
wateronline.com

Southern Nevada Water Authority, WaterStart Pilot Intelligent Water System Solution

Applying an emerging, innovative digital solution for water utilities, WaterStart and the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) have partnered with Xylem, a leading water technology company, to pilot test Xylem’s Water Network Optimization solution, part of the Xylem Vue digital portfolio, aimed at helping increase efficiencies and optimize the operation of Southern Nevada’s water systems. Through the joint test project, SNWA will evaluate the capabilities of the Water Network Optimization solution to improve energy management strategies, enhance system performance, and reduce operating and maintenance costs of Southern Nevada’s regional water system.
ECONOMY
wrrnetwork.com

CWC to use RISE grant for Bootstrap Collaborative Center for Innovation

Central Wyoming College will use USDA Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant money to fund the Bootstrap Collaborative Center for Innovation (BCCI). This project will unite five local partners to serve as a focal point for local business development. The $1,811,591, four-year grant will allow CWC to work alongside Kairos...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
wateronline.com

In Growing Cities, Potable Reuse Is Becoming Increasingly Palatable

An innovative practice that has long been championed by wastewater treatment professionals seems to finally be catching on as source water demand rises across the country. “Around the U.S., cities are increasingly warming to an idea that once induced gags: Sterilize wastewater from toilets, sinks and factories, and eventually pipe it back into homes and businesses as tap water,” the Associated Press reported. “The shifting attitudes around a concept once dismissively dubbed ‘toilet to tap’ come as dry regions scramble for ways to increase water supplies as their populations boom and climate change intensifies droughts.”
ENVIRONMENT
thecheyennepost.com

LCCC to Host GIS Day Open House

In Celebration of GIS Day, Laramie County Community College will host an open house on November 17, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. LCCC faculty and staff, along with local GIS professionals, will be on hand to showcase how Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and other geospatial technologies are used to solve problems in our everyday lives. These “intelligent” maps and technologies are applicable in any career field.
EDUCATION
AccountingWEB

5 Ways to Use Tech to Improve Strategy in 2022

As accounting processes become more automated and COVID-19 continues to impact the global economy, finance leaders must prioritize using AI and other technologies in 2022 to give their organizations a competitive edge. Todd Robinson of Boomer Consulting breaks down the top-five actions you can take in the new year to increase your firm's efficiency.
SOFTWARE

