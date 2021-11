The Carolina Hurricanes began their six game road trip with a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Antti Raanta was in net for the first time since his injury against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 6th. Even though he let in two goals early, he stood tall between the pipes for the rest of the game, coming up with huge saves that helped the Canes steal two points, and the win they needed to stay at the top of the Metropolitan. Hurricanes rookie Seth Jarvis has been playing far beyond his years and after a string of disallowed goals, he finally was able to get the puck to the back of the net.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO