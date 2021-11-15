ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7414 Frankfort Place

Cover picture for the articleA MUST SEE!!! Recently renovated townhouse. This home is one of the largest townhomes in the community with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and main level half bath. Many improvements, :Hardwood floors, new carpets, new appliances (2021) ,.Updated Bathrooms and Kitchen, and freshly...

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1606 N Broadway

Awesome Value & Great Location on Lovely Block in the City just Down from Johns Hopkins & Kennedy Krieger Institute. Traditional Baltimore Marble Stairs Welcome You Home. 3 Generously Sized Bedrooms 2 Full Baths and 2 half baths. Newly Kitchen with , Granite Counters, Built in Microwave and Gas Stove. Spacious Separate Dining Room, great for entertaining. Finished Basement offers Full Height and Great Storage options. Fenced Back Yard perfect for seasonal enjoyment and offers potential additional off street parking from alleyway. Don't miss out, schedule your appointment today.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2820 E Baltimore Street

SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath END of Group BRICK Town Home in Patterson Park * Features include an eat in kitchen * French doors * Arched doorways * Hardwood floors * stamped tin ceiling in the dining room * Two bedrooms one FULL bath and laundry on upper level 1 and Two bedrooms and one FULL bath on Upper level 2 * Fenced yard * This a great opportunity for a home owner to customize the home to their desire or an investor to renovate!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1235 N Bond Street

The entire home has been recently renovated throughout using upscale finishes, fixtures, and appliances. Recent mechanical equipment including HVAC, windows, plumbing, and electric have been added. Out back you will find an extra large fenced in concrete parking pad for ease of coming and going. The home is in a great location that allows quick and easy access to downtown Baltimore, minutes away from Canton and all points north of the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18020 Vintage River Terrace

Awesome, End-Unit Townhome in Popular Williamsburg Village. Wonderful, Open, Light-Filled Living Awaits! Enjoy Entertaining in the Kitchen with Granite Countertops and a Large Eat-In Area. Find 2 Huge Primary Suites Upstairs Each with their Own Private Bath. The Fully Finished Basement with A Cozy Family Room with a Wood Burning Fireplace, 3rd Bedroom, an Additional Full Bath and some handy storage too. Step Right Out the Huge Sliding Glass Door that Opens to a Spacious, Fully Fenced Back Yard. Pricey Updates include: Granite in Kitchen, Replacement Windows and Sliding Glass Doors, New GAC HVAC system in 2015, New Roof & Gutters in 2016. Bonuses Include: Walking Distance in to the Many Amenities of Town, a Community Pool, Tennis, Walking Paths, Well-Rated Schools & More. It's a MUST SEE!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6321 Deer Ridge Trail Court

This End-Unit Townhome in the Highgrove Estate Community has it all! Designer finishes & distinguished charm! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, center island, decorative custom backsplash & new stainless steel appliances! Newly installed hardwood flooring through-out entire home! Spacious dining area with chair rail & chic frosted-glass chandelier! Breakfast area accented with lighted ceiling fan! Custom crown molding throughout! Fully renovated upper bathroom with custom ceramic tile! Inviting & private huge deck off the kitchen with Trex decking, custom solar lighting, & under deck aluminum roof to protect from rain/water coming through to lower level patio-perfect for cooking out & entertaining! The lower level walks out to a cozy custom stamped patio offering the utmost privacy-perfect for relaxing! Furnace, A/C, & water heater just 3 years new! Steam humidifier, ionic dust allergy sensor installed on furnace with-in 1 year! Newer roof & gutter guards! 1 car garage with new garage opener! A commuter+GGs dream-just minutes to the Franconia Springfield Metro! A must see to appreciate!
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 Castleton Place

WOW! Gorgeously fully renovated townhome in fantastic location minutes to the beltway, shopping, and dining. Sunny open floor plan with a main level anchored by an eat-in kitchen that boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The great room has a large bay window with a lovely view of trees. The spacious owner's bedroom has an en suite bathroom and lots of closet space. Two other bedrooms and another full bath are also on the bedroom level. The basement has a large recreation area with a cozy fireplace and you can access the backyard from a sliding door. There is a full bath and utility room in the basement. The backyard is fully fenced and backs to trees. Great place to relax and entertain. Great location!
CASTLETON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2022 10TH Street NW

**PRICE IMPROVEMENT! JUST REDUCED $30K!**Originally built c.1880 and recently completely rebuilt to exacting standards, this spectacular two bedroom, two and one-half bath residence now offers a 21st Century aesthetic tucked behind an Historic, Turn-of-the-Century Federal facade. The property is sited on an exceptionally deep (99 ft) lot, which allows for the dramatic, open floor plan, soaring ceiling heights and spacious room sizes. This is further complemented by its East/West orientation, which draws abundant morning sunlight toward the front of the home, and facilitates phenomenal sunsets enjoyed from the newly re-landscaped rear garden & flagstone terrace! Additional features include: chefs kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & gas range; dining area with exposed brick accent wall, first floor 1/2 bath, solid hardwood floors throughout, and a spacious family room / den with French doors opening to the rear garden, terrace & parking! The second level offers two spacious bedrooms, and two full spa-inspired baths, including the owners suite, which faces West, and offers ample room for a king-sized bed, and bath en-suite with travertine marble tile and oversized shower. The front bedroom is also exceedingly spacious and is highlighted by a coffered ceiling with dual skylights. The current owners have meticulously maintained this property during their years there, and they installed a commercial grade Carrier HVAC in late 2020, as well as a brand new tankless hot water heater. Both systems are highly efficient, thus reducing energy consumption. With its front garden framed by an historic wrought iron fence, and a truly spectacular, newly landscaped garden, flagstone terrace & gated parking at the rear of the property, this home offers a terrific alternative to luxury condominium living. With an ideal location less than 1/2 block from METRO, two short blocks from the New Whole Foods Market, and other shops, restaurants and Atlantic Plumbing Theaters, and just steps to the vibrant U Street and Shaw neighborhoods, this property offers a rare opportunity for perfect City living on a quiet, tree-lined street in one of Washington's most desired neighborhoods.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1620 Allison Street NW

Welcome Home to this Stunning most astonishing fully renovated home with an array of natural light and warmth. This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is elegantly designed with hardwood floors, two fireplaces 1 gas fireplace and 1 electric, and recessed lighting throughout. The Gourmet Kitchen features luxurious Quartz Countertops, abundance of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including a dream double oven, waterfall island and built-in wine cooler. Warm cozy Spacious Living in the Dining and Family rooms. Gracious primary Bedroom Suite hosts an absolutely amazing wrap-around staircase for your private LOFT, spacious walk-in closet, private designer bathroom with stand alone designer tub, dual sink vanity and marble shower. The Upper level includes bedrooms with tons of natural light, a beautiful private deck and it's very own wash and dryer. The lower level features a beautiful living room w/ an electric fireplace, Built-In Wet Bar Microwave /Mini-Fridge, 2/Bed 1/bath designer bathroom, private laundry with rental potential or in law suite as it features it+GGs separate front and rear entrances. This home also includes a beautifully landscaped yard great for entertaining, 2 secured car garage and dual zoned Carrier HVAC system. Conveniently located steps from Rock Creek Park and close proximity to public transportation and all of the amenities that Crestwood has to offerThis Beauty Has all of the Bells and Whistles. Make this home yours, It will not last long..
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6302 Troy Court

Beautiful and FULLY UPDATED end unit 3 level townhome with excellent proximity to commuter routes! The inviting exterior on a cul de sac with mature trees sets the tone for what awaits inside including a fresh neutral color palette, new carpeting throughout, updated kitchen, new washer and dryer, new windows and exterior doors, and more! The warmly functional open layout provides a large living and dining room combination with a sunny bay window and cut out to the kitchen. Prepare decadent dinners in the kitchen boasting new stainless steel appliances and granite counters, pantry, and an adjoined breakfast room with new sliding glass door to the deck. Ascend upstairs to the impressive primary bedroom with cathedral ceiling and walk-in closet. The updated primary bath showcases a double vanity, wood-look ceramic tile flooring, soaking tub, separate shower with modern glass door, and large linen closet. Two additional generously sized bedrooms and a full bath conclude the upper level. The entry level offers a cozy wood burning fireplace, access to garage and sizable private fenced back yard. You will love the premium end unit location overlooking mature trees from your large deck and from the back windows of the home. Located within proximity to MD-100, I-95, BWI Airport, Fort Meade, Arundel Mills, Columbia, and more. Property Updates: interior paint, carpet, granite, stainless steel appliances, primary bath, washer and dryer, roof (2015), AC (2018), water heater (2018), and windows/deck slider/back yard door/ front door (2020).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15 Cherry Bend Court

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome is ready for you! With fresh paint and new/updated flooring it is move in ready! This home participates in the Tesla Panel Program with a 20 year lease (transferable to the new owner) with full warranty and performance guaranteed. We have all the information needed to pass along to the new owners to help save a lot of money on the monthly energy bill.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7527 Courtney Place

Fully renovated, move-in ready, 2-level townhouse in close proximity to many facilities, recreation, walking distance to FedEx Field. Walk in to a freshly painted home with brand new flooring on all levels. Step into a gourmet kitchen with brand-new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. The kitchen overlooks into a formal dining room with abundant natural light. Step out and you have your own private and fenced backyard with fresh grass. Retreat upstairs to a spacious master bedroom with wide closet and master bathroom with brand-new upgrades. The other upper-level bedrooms are equally inviting with brand new carpet and spacious closets with both rooms situated alongside an upgraded additional bathroom. Located close to shopping center, restaurants, doctor's office and much more. Minutes from 495, 95, 295 and easy public transportation to DC.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1122 Seminole Avenue

CHARMING AND SPACIOUS PORCH FRONT ROWHOME WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS AND OFF STREET PARKING! Features include hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room, separate dining room, and a galley kitchen. The upper level offers 3 large bedrooms and 1 full bath, and the basement is finished with a large family room, laundry area, and full bath. There is an inviting front porch, large fenced yard, AND off street parking! Estate Sale - property is being sold As-Is!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

110 Hedgewood Drive

Bright, spacious single family with 4 bedrooms and three full baths. Move-in ready! New roof. New windows. Fresh paint. Re-surfaced hardwood on the main level and LVP floor on lower level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top. Upgraded three full bathrooms. Huge basement with Recreation area, one bedroom and one full bathroom. Copper pipes for the plumbing. Close to UMCP campus, Metro Greenbelt station, USDA, FDA, I-95 and I-495, restaurants and shopping.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

402 Bayside Drive

Introducing 402 Bayside Dr. in the desirable water oriented neighborhood of Inverness - Dundalk. Wonderful design meets high-level functionality in this lovely all-new home. This professionally designed home was planned for the way you live today and situated on an amazing large double lot. The kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances along with soft close kitchen cabinets. The main floor offers hardwood floors throughout, a master bedroom with a French door to provide access to the backyard, full bath with custom ceramic tile flooring and a second bedroom. On the second floor you'll find 2 additional light filled bedrooms with new hardwood floors. Nothing has been missed in this fully renovated home. From a brand new roof, new HVAC, new Water heater, Energy efficient LED lighting and a fully finished basement with full bath, separate laundry, large storage area and outside entrance. This house has it all!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14463 Turin Lane

You will love this extensively remodeled one of a kind condo in the charming community of The Meadows! Gourmet kitchen has been reconfigured to an open concept with island, which is ideal for morning breakfast. Kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and beautiful backsplash. Freshly painted with new engineered vinyl plank flooring throughout. Property features two generously sized bedrooms and luxurious bathroom with a dual vanity. Spacious patio is perfect for relaxing. HVAC and water heater have been replaced within the past three years. Commuters dream with easy access to RT 29, RT 28, RT 66, and Dulles Airport. Minutes from shopping and dining!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10164 Clover Glen Drive

Beautiful home in sought after Wendover, sited on a private .92 acre corner lot. The sun-filled interior boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and 3,924 finished square feet over three levels. An entertainer+GGs dream with an open floor plan, formal dining and living room. Bright, updated kitchen with an island opens to an inviting family room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, gas fireplace, and breakfast room. Spacious owner+GGs suite with en suite bath. Sunroom accessing deck with cathedral ceilings and exposed beams, home office, and laundry room are also on the main level. Three additional bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. Finished lower level with a recreation room, exercise room/den, and two large storage rooms, additional storage area under house. Enjoy outdoor living on the deck, flagstone patio, fire pit area, and private back yard surrounded by mature trees. Amazing Vienna location close to Metro, W&OD Trail, restaurants, shopping, and commuter routes.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1021 Arlington Boulevard , #806

UPDATED and SPACIOUS Luxury one-bedroom condo with private corner balcony in the heart of Rosslyn. This is the largest floor plan in the sought after RIVER PLACE community with over $40,000 in upgrades completed. Every detail was considered with this thoughtful renovation to include expanding the kitchen entrance and setting back the built-in shelving in the living area to create more open flow and space. The European set of stainless steel appliances by Haier shine beautifully with quartz countertops and stunning cabinets and backsplash. The flooring is upgraded throughout with high end luxury TILE (not vinyl). Finishing details include all new light fixtures, a contemporary oversized ceiling fan in the bedroom, added cabinetry and custom shelving in the bathroom and hallway closets to maximize storage...to even smaller touches with new light switches and outlet covers. The corner unit location brings in incredible natural light and easy access to the stairwell that takes you just three floors down to a private assigned parking space right outside the door. Walk out onto the private balcony and enjoy the open view of trees, the city and even a clear shot of the Iwo Jima memorial! The monthly condo fee includes utilities and amazing amenities such as a swimming pool, newly renovated gym with sauna and steam rooms, and an entertainment center for residents and their guests. River Place offers full concierge and mail services and an ideal location two blocks from the Rosslyn metro and shopping district, a short walk to Georgetown, minutes to the Pentagon, National Airport and easy access to all major freeways. Come see Unit 806, located in the River Place East Building...it will be worth it!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1762 E North Avenue

Opportunity to get in now in South Clifton Park. Tons of potential to rehab this four story, including the basement, townhome located on historic North Avenue. Home is believed to be five bedrooms and one bath. Close to Johns Hopkins, Downtown Baltimore, Federal Hill, Canton, Mount Vernon, and the Inner Harbor. Endless potential is at your footsteps!! Property is Sold As-Is. Buyer to verify all items in the MLS. A +G+Hold Harmless+G- must be signed to show the property. No entry without it. Buy this now!!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1517 Edgewood Road

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 11/30/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/2/2021 @ 11:10 AM. TO BE SOLD WITH 1503, 1507, 1509, 1511, 1513, 1515, AND 1505 EDGEWOOD RD. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $30,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. ATTENTION INVESTORS 8 adjacent parcels with a combined total of +/- 1.98 Acres located in the Edgwood area of Harford County. JUST MINUTES from many attractions, including Edgewater Park, Edgewater Village Shopping Center, and Cunion Field. Easy access to major traffic arteries I-95 (John F Kennedy Memorial Hwy), Veterans Memorial Hwy, MD Route 40 (Pulaski Hwy), and Philadelphia Rd. Don't miss this Rare Opportunity in Harford County! Vacant parcels of land.
EDGEWOOD, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1312 Poplar Grove Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 11/29/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/1/2021 @ 11:00 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhouse located in the Winchester area.In close proximity to Wilbur H Waters Park, Coppin State University and Gwynns Falls Trail.Easy access to major traffic artery W North Ave.Property is vacant.
WINCHESTER, VA

Comments / 0

