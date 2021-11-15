7414 Frankfort Place

**PRICE IMPROVEMENT! JUST REDUCED $30K!**Originally built c.1880 and recently completely rebuilt to exacting standards, this spectacular two bedroom, two and one-half bath residence now offers a 21st Century aesthetic tucked behind an Historic, Turn-of-the-Century Federal facade. The property is sited on an exceptionally deep (99 ft) lot, which allows for the dramatic, open floor plan, soaring ceiling heights and spacious room sizes. This is further complemented by its East/West orientation, which draws abundant morning sunlight toward the front of the home, and facilitates phenomenal sunsets enjoyed from the newly re-landscaped rear garden & flagstone terrace! Additional features include: chefs kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & gas range; dining area with exposed brick accent wall, first floor 1/2 bath, solid hardwood floors throughout, and a spacious family room / den with French doors opening to the rear garden, terrace & parking! The second level offers two spacious bedrooms, and two full spa-inspired baths, including the owners suite, which faces West, and offers ample room for a king-sized bed, and bath en-suite with travertine marble tile and oversized shower. The front bedroom is also exceedingly spacious and is highlighted by a coffered ceiling with dual skylights. The current owners have meticulously maintained this property during their years there, and they installed a commercial grade Carrier HVAC in late 2020, as well as a brand new tankless hot water heater. Both systems are highly efficient, thus reducing energy consumption. With its front garden framed by an historic wrought iron fence, and a truly spectacular, newly landscaped garden, flagstone terrace & gated parking at the rear of the property, this home offers a terrific alternative to luxury condominium living. With an ideal location less than 1/2 block from METRO, two short blocks from the New Whole Foods Market, and other shops, restaurants and Atlantic Plumbing Theaters, and just steps to the vibrant U Street and Shaw neighborhoods, this property offers a rare opportunity for perfect City living on a quiet, tree-lined street in one of Washington's most desired neighborhoods.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO